MLB Trade Rumors: Manny Machado To New York Yankees, Gleyber Torres To Orioles Deal

There are new MLB trade rumors popping up involving the New York Yankees as they could make a deal for the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado. In exchange, Baltimore could boost their roster by acquiring one of the players touted as a top future star for Major League Baseball. Here are the latest details on the Orioles and Yankees’ trade rumors that are now circulating.

An article from Yanks Go Yard‘s Mike Calendrillo indicates that former Mets General Manager and MLB columnist Jim Duquette recently suggested the Yankees and Orioles trade idea. It would involve New York sending Gleyber Torres to Baltimore in exchange for Manny Machado. Torres is considered the top overall prospect for MLB right now and would benefit a Baltimore team looking towards the future. As for the Yankees, they’d acquire Manny Machado just before he enters MLB free agency, and could sign him to a longer-term deal.

The Orioles’ third baseman hit 0.259 this past season with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs. Machado, also a two-time MLB golden glove winner, has just five years experience in the league but would certainly bolster a Yankees lineup that features a plethora of emerging stars. That includes the recent AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, and Greg Bird. New York could certainly use his services at the position. Machado has career numbers of 138 home runs, 406 RBIs, and a 0.279 batting average.

What about the Baltimore Orioles? They would pick up a stud that could become a major star in the league. Formerly drafted by the Chicago Cubs, Gleyber Torres was acquired by the Yankees in the multiplayer deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs. He spent time in the 2017 season with the Class Eastern League’s Trenton Thunder and the Class AAA International League’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. However, Torres had to sit out a portion of the 2017 season due to suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery in late June. His recovery prognosis may factor into any deal that’s discussed but so far all signs indicate he’s on the right track.

It’s noted by Duquette in his MLB.com article on the trade that both the New York Yankees and Orioles would be “uncomfortable” with moving these particular players which makes it an even exchange of sorts. The Orioles would be parting with a fan-favorite star but the Yankees would be giving up the best prospect in baseball as of 2017. If nothing else, the move makes sense as Baltimore shouldn’t just lose a player of Machado’s caliber to MLB free agency without trying to get something in return.

