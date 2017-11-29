‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Punishes Steffy For Killing Aly – Ingo Rademacher Teases Ridge Brawl

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the all-new Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) came back to LA with an agenda, and he’s looking for payback. When Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) called him “little brother” it triggered Thorne, and there’s lots more to come. Thorne has an Everest-sized chip on his shoulder, and he’s ready to burn down the Forresters he doesn’t like. B&B spoilers promise that Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are his first targets.

Thorne slapped Ridge with “Marone” reminder

Although we know from Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and history that Ridge was raised a Marone and didn’t find out his true paternity until adulthood, Thorne is right that they are only half-brothers. But it was still a pretty low blow for Thorne to call Ridge a Marone just a few minutes after he walked in the door of the Forrester family mansion. That set the tone for more animosity to come between Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) sons.

In a new interview with Michael Fairman, Ingo Rademacher hinted at a brawl between Thorne and Ridge. The actor said he and Thorsten Kaye had some “fun scenes coming up” and added that “some of it gets a bit physical.” Whether it’s all-out fisticuffs or a holiday food fight (or somewhere in between) remains to be seen, but the brothers have tense scenes coming soon. The actor told On-Air On-Soaps that Thorne has “this new found strength that he has never had.”

Thorne takes everything from Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Thorne returned with an agenda to take the Forrester prince title from Ridge. Thorne is even more certain when he discovers what Ridge did to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Thorne suspected cheating but is floored to learn that Ridge was messing around with their dad’s wife, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that with Thorne staying with Brooke, Ridge will get aggressively jealous.

When Thorne left, he was all about business, but now he’s got his own design brand and believes he’s ready to take over Forrester Creations. Two people are in his way – Ridge and Steffy. Thorne has many grievances against both of these people. Remember from Bold history that things got so contentious between the brothers that Thorne shot Ridge years ago. Plus, Steffy’s mom killed Thorne’s love Darla Forrester (Schae Harrison) and then Steffy killed Aly Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne returns from Paris much to the dismay of his older brother, Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AZ05Fwdu0V pic.twitter.com/kPWkWkFXpp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2017

Revenge takes control of Thorne

For many years, The Bold and the Beautiful has seen Thorne take a back seat to Ridge, but he’s had enough. Thorne has forgiven Ridge and Steffy for lots of bad things, but he’s done with being a nice guy. Thorne will make both of them pay, starting with kicking them from the co-CEO position. Thorne was able to get over Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) killing Darla, but he’s not moved past Steffy killing Aly, no matter the extenuating circumstances. Plus, now there are recasts rumors about Taylor.

"Steffy killed Aly and she doesn't even care." Do you agree with Ivy? Why or why not? #boldandbeautiful — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) August 21, 2015

If you know your B&B history, you know that Steffy killed Aly on the same stretch of road where her mom killed Darla. Then Steffy lied to the police about what happened with Aly, and Thorne knows the truth. Since there’s no statute of limitations on murder, Thorne could blackmail Steffy over killing Aly then lying to the cops. And if Thorne finds out she cheated with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), he’ll have even more dirt to use against her. Steffy will soon be backed into a corner.

Will this new and determined Thorne be able to topple Steffy and Ridge? He sure seems ready to take on the challenge. Catch up on the recent Bold scoop on the Hope Logan recast and Ridge turning to Quinn after Thorne steals Brooke. Come back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]