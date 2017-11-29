Jennifer Garner Admits Hasn’t Been On A Date Since Affleck Split, Used To Single Life But Not First Choice

Despite Ben Affleck having jumped swiftly into a new relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus shortly after he and estranged wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, Garner is finding her feet as a single star mom and is reportedly “doing great.”

Jen and Ben split over two years ago following a 10-year marriage and have since remained amicable while they co-parent their little ones, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. It seems that Garner is focusing more on her family than her love life ever since the former couple called it quits. In a recent interview, Jen admitted that she has not “been on a date” since splitting from Ben, but friends relay that the star is doing very well.

People shares the words of the source regarding Garner’s current situation and focus.

“She isn’t dating. She isn’t taking Ben back. She is happy where she is right now. She is a naturally positive and a very grateful person. She feels very lucky for her life with her kids.”

Although Jen is reportedly happy as a fantastic mother to her three children, the star does admit that this is not the life she would have chosen for herself and her children. Yet, as the insider stated, Garner is simply a positive person who sees the good in every situation.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids,” Jen confided.

As for the amount of time Garner gets with her children, despite she and Affleck working together to co-parent, she has their three children most of the time. As the kids are getting older, Jen is able to find more alone time to get in her workouts and see friends.

In addition to her family, Garner is keeping busy with her career, as she is now promoting her latest film, The Tribes of Palos Verdes. Although there have been rumors regarding Garner being in opposition to her estranged husband’s new girlfriend, this is apparently not the case, seeing as Jen and Lindsay were recently said to have spent time getting to know one another. The Daily Mail reported on this supposed hang-out between Shookus and Garner at the estranged couple’s former home.

“The threesome were said to have enjoyed a lengthy ‘hang out’ session at the Pearl Harbor actress’ home in the posh Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles,” an insider claimed.

There is no question that Jennifer Garner has handled the difficult situation between she and Ben Affleck over the past two years like the endearing star she is, and it is wonderful to learn that the beauty is doing well and getting used to the single life.

