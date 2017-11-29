Jennifer Lawrence Admits That She Is ‘Incredibly Rude’ To Her Fans

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the top actresses in the business and is loved by her fans for her vibrant personality. Unfortunately, those same fans are not usually able to approach Lawrence in public, as she is known for being rude to her fans when she is approached.

There are many celebrities who are rude when approached and seen in public. Lawrence talked about why she is rude in public in a recent interview with Adam Sandler for Variety.

“That’s kind of, like, my only way of defending myself,” Lawrence said. Once I enter a public place I become incredibly rude, I turn into a huge a**hole.”

One can only imagine the situations that she has been put in by being noticed in public. Unlike all of her fans, Lawrence is unable to go out for dinner or a casual outing without being noticed by hundreds of people. Being unable to go out without being harassed for pictures or autographs would not be easy for anyone to handle.

She continued to talk about how she responds when someone approaches her table.

“Like, see somebody walking towards my table, just go [no]. Or, like, ‘Can I have a selfie?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ That’s my only defense.”

Lawrence has also come up with other ways to brush fans off, which doesn’t seem all that rude.

“It’s my day off…it’s Sunday, I’m not working today,” she will say to some fans.

Adam Sandler talked about how he brushes fans off, which seems to be a bit more polite than Lawrence’s tactics.

“My new move has been, that works alright, when it’s an older guy, a guy my age, wanting to take a picture with me…They go, ‘Hey Adam, can I get a picture?’ I say, ‘You don’t want that, man.’ And the guy goes, ‘What?’ and I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I don’t.'”

Lawrence has gone through issues in the past with her privacy. Those issues likely have played a part in her not being too polite to fans who approach her in her time off. Nude photographs of her surfaced online back in 2014, which would be a rough feeling for anyone.

All of that being said, Lawrence is certainly justified in brushing fans off and certainly should not apologize for wanting some privacy. If you are a fan upset about being denied a selfie or autograph by Lawrence, put yourself in her shoes and think about how you would feel without having any privacy.