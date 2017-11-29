Everything You May Have Missed From The Awesome ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

On Wednesday morning, the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War finally dropped and it was everything that everyone was hoping for, but there is so much more to it. The first footage was shown at the D23 Expo back in July, and fans have been wondering when the whole world would get it. While the version released to everyone was a bit different than that at the expo, this trailer met so many expectations and you may have ended up missing a lot.

Yes, Marvel packed a lot into just two-and-a-half minutes, but there are a lot of things that you might not have noticed right away. That’s why it is always good to have them pointed out to you.

It’s not unlike Marvel to hide as many Easter Eggs and nods to past movies and comics in their movies as possible. The same can be said for its trailers as they want fans to be even more excited about what is to come in the universe that is now more than a decade old.

Please note that the following information may contain spoilers for past Marvel Studios movies and recent films such as Thor: Ragnarok. If you haven’t yet seen some of them, you’ve been warned.

The original initiative of The Avengers

One of the very first things you may have missed is how the trailer for Infinity War opens with the voice of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson saying, “There was an idea.” From there, each member of the team says a line before the trailer really kicks off.

Comicbook.com pointed out, this is the original description of “the Avengers initiative” given to Tony Stark and Steve Rogers by Nick Fury in The Avengers. It was delivered right after Agent Phil Coulson was killed.

“There was an idea, Stark knows this, called the Avengers Initiative. The idea was to bring together a group of remarkable people, see if they could become something more. See if they could work together when we needed them to fight the battles we never could.”

Thor’s eye really is gone…or is it?

At the end of the trailer, Thor turns around and his right eye is gone after the events that took place in Thor: Ragnarok. Unfortunately, Vanity Fair‘s coverage of Avengers: Infinity War and showing the team in their new costumes reveals that it is likely to return, but Thor will have a serious scar.

Vision in his human form

Early on in the trailer, as the initiative is being spoken, a man is seen with Wanda (Scarlet Witch) and he has a glowing mark on his forehead. As comic book fans know, Wanda and Vision do end up in a relationship which has been hinted at in past films. Now, we see Vision as a human, but the Mind Stone still shines through.

Spider-Man’s Spidey Sense is really there

Despite those associated with Spider-Man: Homecoming saying that Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker wouldn’t have his Spidey Sense, it appears as if they were lying.

Also, Spider-Man dons the “Iron Spider” armor he was given at the end of Homecoming.

The heroes have been split up into teams

You may not have noticed it during your first or fiftieth viewing of the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, but there is some separation. It isn’t likely due to turmoil or the events of Captain America: Civil War, but so that the heroes can cover more ground. Here are the teams shown in the trailer.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor

Tony Stark/Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Wong, and Bruce Banner/Hulk

Steve Rogers/Captain America, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Hulk, War Machine

Of course, there are many others shown on their own and not necessarily included in a team — Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Wasp, and others.

It appears as if Hulk finally gets to wear the Hulkbuster armor

The Hulkbuster armor was originally worn by Tony Stark to fight Hulk while he was out of his mind and destroying a city. This time, it appears as if the new version of the suit is worn by the green guy himself as he prepares to battle Thanos.

You can kind of tell that it isn’t Tony in the suit this time around by the way he lands on the ground in the trailer.

The patriotic beard is real and in full force of Captain America

Everyone has seen it in the poster released earlier this summer and some set pics that landed online, but here is the first clear-cut look at it.

Thanos has two of the Infinity Stones in his possession

Despite previous post-credit scenes showing Thanos with the entire Infinity Gauntlet intact, it looks as if he still has some work to do. In the trailer for Infinity War, a view of the glove shows that he has the Power Stone (purple) which was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Space Stone (blue) which was in the form of the Tesseract.

Speaking of the Tesseract, what is with Loki grabbing it with his bare hand in the trailer and handing it to someone — possibly Thanos? This does seem to prove that Loki was the culprit who stole it in Thor: Ragnarok.

LOOK…it’s Teen Groot

As Thor meets the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of the trailer, Star-Lord has a lanky teenager peeking around his back and that is none other than Groot who is growing up.

As the days go on, this trailer will be analyzed and picked apart even more. People are going to find numerous things in this one and any future trailers as we head toward the release of Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018.

Marvel has also released an official synopsis for the film.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

The trailer for this movie is something that people have been wanting to see for years, and even more after footage was released at the D23e Expo this summer. It has taken Marvel Studios months to get it out there for everyone, but it was well worth the wait. Seeing these hidden things, secrets, Easter Eggs, and references to past movies is only making the anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War that much greater.