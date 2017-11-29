Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Finds Love In Prison: Insider Says She’s Having A ‘Steamy’ Romance With A Pen Pal

Abby Lee Miller is reportedly carrying on a “steamy” romance in prison — at least, on paper, anyway. The 51-year-old former Dance Moms star has taken up a relationship with a man via a prison pen pal service, and the romance is heating up, according to Radar Online.

An anonymous employee of FCI Victorville, the minimum-security prison where Abby is serving time for bankruptcy fraud, tells the magazine that Miller has found love via a “much older man.” The source isn’t saying how much older the man is, but the age gap apparently doesn’t bother Abby in the slightest.

“He is old, much older than Abby but she doesn’t care.”

At this point, it bears noting that anonymous insider sources aren’t always the most reliable source of information, and it could very well be that the source is just making things up in order to sell a story to a celebrity gossip site. But the source has definitely painted a pretty solid picture of what’s going on between the two if it’s true.

“She and him [sic] have been exchanging letters that contain graphic details about what they want to do to each other once she’s out of jail.”

Further, says the source, the man has been giving Abby money, in the way of donating to her commissary account.

“It’s like she has her own sugar daddy!”

So far, the source hasn’t revealed the mystery man’s name or any other identifying information about him.

In case you were wondering, there are several services, such as WriteAPrisoner.com, that will match up people on the outside with prisoners in search of pen pals. Prisoners are often bored and lonely, and with little to do, such services are like something of a lifeline to them. Of course, there’s always the danger that a prisoner may be using their outside pen pal to coerce them into giving them commissary money, or perhaps the inmate is using that person in order to have a home to go to when they’re released.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like Abby is completely lonely and without friends behind bars. According to a September Radar Online reports, Abby has made friends with the prison’s lesbian inmates, who seem to enjoy braiding her hair. Of course, that’s not to say that she’s necessarily started a sexual or romantic relationship with anyone (that’s against prison rules), and it appears that Abby and the prison’s lesbian clique are all just friends.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]