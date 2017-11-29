Kyle Richards Moves Into New Home Ahead Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Kyle Richards has a new house for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to new images shared by the longtime reality star and boutique owner on social media, she and her family, including husband Mauricio Umansky, recently moved into a new home Encino, California in Los Angeles, which is located nearly an hour away from Beverly Hills.

News of Kyle Richards’ new home firsts hit the web last month. At the time, Trulia shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that the reality star and her realtor husband had dropped a whopping $8.2 million on the 10,600-square-foot property, which boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The outlet went on to reveal that the home is known as the Smokey Robinson Estate and fully embraces the Motown singer’s style.

In addition to Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky’s new home in Encino, the famous couple also owns a number of other properties in the area, including a condo in Encino, a townhouse in La Quinta, and their former family home in Bel Air, which has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several years.

On November 29, All About the Real Housewives shared a report regarding Kyle Richards’ recent move and included a number of photos of the interior and exterior of her Encino home.

One of the many reasons I’m grateful ????❤️ #howdidthishappen ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Kyle Richards and her co-stars began filming the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the summer and throughout production, she shared a number of social media photos with her fans and followers on Instagram.

In other news, Kyle Richards and her co-stars were joined for Season 8 by new cast member Teddi Jo Mellencamp earlier this year and according to recent images of the two ladies, they have been getting along with one another throughout production. As for how Mellencamp has gotten along with the other women, the trailer hinted at trouble with Lisa Rinna.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.