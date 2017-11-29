Matt Lauer Fired: This Move Proves Everyone Is Replaceable, Including President Donald Trump

Matt Lauer has been one of the most recognizable faces on national television for years, so it came as a huge shock this morning when NBC announced that he had been fired. The news came suddenly, less than 48 hours after a woman had shared her story with the network. Lauer is, sadly, just another person to be accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. Over the past two months, several celebrities, politicians, and other men in power have been accused of inappropriate behavior by women. However, the swift action of the NBC network is setting a new example for handling these sexual allegations.

Over the past two months, many men have been accused of inappropriate behavior, and in some cases, there has been action taken. Harvey Weinstein was ousted from his own company, Billy Bush was fired from his job, and now Matt Lauer has been terminated from his contract with NBC. But this case appears to be setting a new example. According to a new tweet, CNN contributor Ana Navarro reveals that Matt has been fired because of allegations of inappropriate behavior, and she lists President Donald Trump as being a person who has had similar allegations made against him.

Matt Lauer has worked for NBC for years, and he has made millions each year. But NBC still felt it was necessary to fire him after hearing the allegations made against him. These allegations have yet to be made public, but many people are waiting to hear what happened that would cause the network to fire him so swiftly. It’s clear that the network wants to send a message: everyone is replaceable, and no matter what power or status one has, sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated. With this firing, the network is also sending the message that no one is safe; not even the President. Perhaps this firing of Lauer will push politicians to step forward and call for more politicians to be fired based on the various allegations against them.

Matt Lauer has yet to issue a statement and an article from New York Times may be released later today with the allegations from his accuser.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]