Donald Trump Appeared To Hint That Joe Scarborough Murdered Intern Lori Klausutis In 2001

Donald Trump appeared to hint that television host Joe Scarborough murdered a former congressional intern, an inflammatory post that has drawn quite a bit of controversy.

Trump went on a tirade on Twitter on Wednesday morning, targeting former Today show host Matt Lauer before taking aim at Scarborough. In his tweet, Trump mentioned an intern who died in Scarborough’s office back when the MSNBC host was a Republican Congressman in Florida.

The 28-year-old intern, Lori Klausutis, was found dead behind a desk in the office, Newsweek reported. A medical examiner determined that there were no signs of foul play, and reports indicated that Klausutis had suffered heart problems that caused her to fall and hit her head on a desk.

While Joe Scarborough was reportedly never under investigation for the former intern’s death, Trump still hinted that the Morning Joe host may have had something to do with her death.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!” Trump tweeted early on Wednesday.

The bizarre accusation quickly went viral, with many questioning Trump’s mental capacity for making such an unfounded claim. The tweet about Joe Scarborough’s intern came just a day after a report claimed that Donald Trump still privately believes that Barack Obama’s birth certificate may have been a fake.

A report from the New York Times found that Trump was still pushing a number of unproven and false conspiracy theories, including an idea that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election, robbing him of the popular vote. In the article, an unnamed U.S. Senator said that Trump still privately brings up his belief that Barack Obama was born outside of the United States and that his birth certificate was a fake.

For his part, Joe Scarborough appeared to brush off Donald Trump’s insinuation that the MSNBC host was involved in a murder. Later in the day on Wednesday, Scarborough wrote on Twitter, “Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump’s bizarre tweets. He is not well.” Joe’s brother, George Scarborough, took a more aggressive tack, demanding that Donald Trump apologize for the smear.