‘Million Dollar Listing: New York’ Star Fredrik Eklund Welcomes Twins With Derek Kaplan [Photo]

Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing: New York and his husband, Derek Kaplan, welcomed twins earlier this week.

According to a new report, the reality stars, who have been married since 2013, welcomed a baby boy named Fredrick and a baby girl named Milla via surrogate and shared the first photos of the babies on their Instagram page on Tuesday, November 28.

“Happiest moment of my life,” Fredrik Eklund captioned the photo, according to a November 29 report by Us Weekly magazine. “Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world.”

The Million Dollar Listing: New York star, 40, first announced that he and Derek Kaplan were expectant tins in August as the shared a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. At the time, the reality star said that his surrogate was six-months pregnant with his first son and his first daughter. As Fredrik Eklund explained at the time, he and his husband chose to keep their baby news to themselves for the first several months after a long journey into parenthood.

Following their initial baby announcement, Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan continuously shared details of their excitement to become parents for the first time and recently, the reality star gave fans a glimpse into the children’s nursery on Instagram. A look of their tiny shoes was also shared on social media.

Earlier this month, along with a photo of one of the babies’ cribs, Fredrik Eklund told his fans and followers that he and Derek Kaplan were ready their twins.

Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan’s journey into parenthood hasn’t come easy. As fans of Million Dollar Listing: New York may recall, the couple tragically loss their first set of twins back in 2015 when their carrier suffered a miscarriage. At the time, Eklund shared the sad news on Instagram, telling his fans that while he and Kaplan were expecting twins, they weren’t expecting any longer.

Fredrik Eklund has been starring on Million Dollar Listing: New York since the series began in 2012 and is expected to continue to film in a full-time role when the series returns for its potential seventh season next year. No word yet on a premiere date for the new season, nor has their been any confirmation of when production is set to begin.