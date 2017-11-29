Is Megyn Kelly Replacing Matt Lauer On ‘Today’? Viewers Want Ann Curry, Tamron Hall, Or Carson Daly

Is Megyn Kelly replacing Matt Lauer on Today after he was fired for alleged sexual assault? On Wednesday, a bombshell was dropped that the longtime anchor of NBC’s top-rated morning program was terminated for “inappropriate sexual behavior” towards a female staff member during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. While it’s too soon for the network to reveal Lauer’s replacement after announcing his termination, plenty of viewers are worried Kelly will helm the first segment Today, and are speaking up about who they want to see take over.

Celebrity Insider suggests that now is the time Megyn Kelly would take over Matt Lauer’s seat, especially since he didn’t defend her when industry insiders told him that famous names were “avoiding” going on her 9 a.m. hour of the show. This was reportedly due to bad ratings and the debacle she had with Jane Fonda and Debra Messing during their interviews.

NBC News‘ Twitter account is getting a flood of input from fans over who they’d like to see replace Matt Lauer. The overwhelming consensus in the comments strongly indicate that Megyn Kelly is the least popular choice. Many are rallying to bring back Ann Curry and Tamron Hall. Some are naming Carson Daly as a possible replacement to the anchor’s position. Several comment that if Megyn replaces Matt, they’re through watching Today. A significant number of users want Curry back. She left the show in 2012 amid rumors she and Lauer didn’t get along on the set.

Tamron Hall left the show earlier this year when it was announced that Megyn Kelly was hired to take over the 9 a.m hour she hosted with Al Roker. Fans were dismayed at NBC’s sudden move. Now they’re calling to have her replace Matt Lauer.

Will Megyn Kelly be the one to replace Matt Lauer on Today or will the network consider bringing back Ann Curry or Tamron Hall if they accept a good enough offer? Chances are there are hard feelings for the two women who left because they may have felt unsupported by the heads of NBC. Megyn Kelly might not be the best choice since the audience is still warming up to her.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff]