‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Jabot Power Grab – Jack and Ashley Battle It Out, Nasty Abbott War Brewing

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) will battle for the top Jabot spot in the coming weeks. Whenever Jack decides to step down from the CEO spot and allows Ashley to temporarily take over, she fights him when he announces he’s ready to head the corporation.

According to Soap Central, Jack wants to take personal leave to care for his mother, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack will ask Gloria (Judith Chapman) to keep a watchful eye on his sister while he’s away.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Gloria will not like it that Jack left Ashley in control of the company. She may try to speed up his return and push Ashley out of the CEO chair.

Jack believes that he can handle taking care of Dina, but he may find that caring for her is more difficult than he imagined. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he will have to hire a nurse to help him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley urged her brother to put Dina in a long-term facility. Of course, Jack refused to do that and couldn’t believe Ash would suggest such a thing.

Jack will soon realize that he cannot handle Dina’s care on his own. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack will decide to hire help so he can go back to work. However, when he tells Ashley that he’s ready to come back to Jabot, Ashley isn’t prepared to give up the CEO job title.

Young and the Restless spoilers point out that Ashley has wanted to run Jabot for a long time and will not give up the job without a fight. She believes that she can run the company just as well as Jack.

Not only is a Jabot war brewing between Jack and Ashley, but Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashley will exchange words over her treatment of Abby (Melissa Ordway). Ashley will feel that she has something to prove and she won’t want to back down. The women have never gotten along, and with the Abby situation, things could get pretty heated between them.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack will enlist Victoria’s help to oust Ashley from the CEO chair. They could become allies and team up to push Ashley out of Jabot.

Abby tells Victoria to take this job and shove it tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/9cb2EyCa0x pic.twitter.com/kPQjwvVMn3 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 28, 2017

The viewers should expect Abby to join Jabot to work with her mother. She would likely side with her mother and could help her mother fight off Jack and Victoria.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.