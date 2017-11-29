‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dante Investigates Drew, Will He Uncover Dark Secrets About BM Jason’s Past?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that after Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) receives a request from Patient 6 to collect Jason’s (Billy Miller) fingerprints, he begins to look out for an opportunity to secretly take the fingerprints. He also launches an investigation into Andrew Cain’s past, based on the suspicion that BM Jason and Andrew Cain could be the same person, according to spoilers from Soap Hub.

Fans will recall that after Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) mistook Patient 6 for Drew at Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) Thanksgiving party, she revealed that she had dated Drew in San Diego about 15 years ago. She claimed that she met Drew at a bar and that he was a Navy Seal at the time.

Thus, while Dante hopes to collect Jason’s fingerprints in Port Charles, he would need to obtain Andrew Cain’s (Drew) fingerprints from his Navy records.

A new GH promo teases that digital analysis shows Jason Morgan’s (Billy Miller) fingerprints match Andrew Cain’s. This means that Patient 6 will likely pronounce the real Jason Morgan, while Billy Miller’s character is identified as Andrew Cain.

It also appears that Andre Maddox’s (Anthony Montgomery) independent testimony will corroborate Dante’s fingerprint analysis. GH spoilers tease that Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) track Andre to Cuba and convince him to spill the beans about the identity of the real Jason Morgan. It seems that Andre will confirm that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan this week.

Will Dante Uncover Dark Secrets From Andrew Cain’s Past?

General Hospital spoilers and buzz tease that Kim (Tamara Braun) might have withheld part of the truth about Andrew Cain when Carly (Laura Wright) questioned her. Fans will recall that Kim had refused to talk about Drew with Oscar (Garren Stitt) over the years.

Could Kim be concealing dark and shameful secrets about Drew from Oscar?

Some fans speculated that Drew might have been a violent and homicidal personality. This could explain why he was considered an ideal subject for the twin studies. The twin memory studies might have been conducted to convert an intractable homicidal maniac into a tractable supersoldier-assassin (recall that Drew was a Navy SEAL, according to Kim).

Some fans speculate that Andrew’s surname, “Cain,” could be GH’s way of hinting something darkly sinister and homicidal about the history of the character. The name would thus be an allusion to the biblical “Cain” who became history’s first murderer when he killed his innocent younger brother, Abel, according to the biblical story.

The suggestion that Drew might have a dark criminal history has led some to take a second look at the story that Franco (Roger Howarth) pushed Cain down the stairs. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Drew might have been the aggressor who ended up taking the tumble when Franco fought back.

Something his mom said about Drew isn't sitting right with Oscar. Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ySgwZn5lXI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 28, 2017

Could SB Jason Be In Mortal Danger?

If, as GH buzz suggests, Andrew Cain has a history of homicidal violence, then Patient 6’s life could be in danger. It is possible that when evidence emerges that BM Jason is Andrew Cain, he loses control of himself, and his dark side emerges. Andrew Cain or BM Jason could thus emerge as GH’s next supervillian.

GH might have signaled BM Jason’s emerging dark side through his emotional instability and threats at Patient 6. General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, November 29 state that when they assemble at the PCPD to witness the presentation of the results of the fingerprint analysis, BM Jason is openly hostile to Patient 6. He confronts Patient 6, saying they would never be brothers.

The first signs that something very bad is going wrong with BM Jason (Drew) would deeply trouble Sam. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4 from TV Source Magazine state that Sam makes a firm decision to stand by BM Jason. However, spoilers for Thursday, December 7 from the TV Watercooler state that Sam runs to an unlikely person for help when things go wrong. It seems that she will later begin to wonder whether she made the right decision when she chose to stand by BM Jason.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]