Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: World Lauds Angel Ming, Model Who Tripped On The Ramp But Recovered With Grace

When Chinese model Angel Ming Xi fell midway through her walk during the 2017 edition of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she felt the world descending on her.

” I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria’s Secret show yesterday,” Ming Xi, who has been a longtime Victoria’s Secret model, wrote on Instagram in the aftermath of the fall.

“It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother’s and my people’s eyes.”

Wearing an ensemble that included silver lingerie and a floral headpiece, Ming Xi tripped over after her ornamented white cape got entangled with one of her sandals. But instead of losing her cool on a stage which can be frighteningly intimidating for many models, Angel smiled sweetly throughout the entire ordeal before getting up and adjusting her floral headpiece with unusual grace, reports USA Today.

Fellow Angel Gizele Oliveira, who was walking right behind Ming Xi, offered her hand and applauded the Chinese model’s calmness as she got back on her knees, and so did the fashionistas who were attending the glamorous event set in Shanghai, China this year.

It's not about how we fall, it's about how we get up. #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/NCe08O8OjU — CBS (@CBS) November 29, 2017

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., who was singing a cover of Sara Bareilles’ Winter Song when the five-time Victoria’s Secret model tripped onstage, took to Twitter to applaud her gracious effort. But even as Ming Xi tried her best to recover from the fall even in its immediate aftermath, such a fall would take a toll on any model, especially as no model in the show’s history had ever had a tumble like the one Xi had.

Backstage after the walk, Ming Xi cried quietly, even as Leslie Odom Jr. told cameras that it was how the model had recovered from the fall which was strangely beautiful.

“Happens to the best of them. Sometimes we fall; we get back up,” Odom Jr. said. “Fall down seven times, get up eight.”

What was even more beautiful, perhaps, was that instead of editing out the fall, something fans were sure will be cut out, CBS decided to keep it.

“And yet, there it was in the broadcast — Xi’s tumble, as well as the agonizing moments that followed of her trying to get herself together while in tears,” fashion website Fashionista noted.

Love how Ming Xi shows how to pick yourself and own a difficult moment. Great to share the stage with you at the #VSFashionShow. pic.twitter.com/zWAdpr1XDm — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 29, 2017

Ming Xi, of course, was overwhelmed with the support she received from the broadcasters. But she was even more pleased with the response of her fellow models.

“Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me,” Ming Xi wrote on Instagram.