Trump Tweets About Matt Lauer’s Firing, Focuses On Fake News, Not Sexual Misconduct Allegations

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to tweet about Today Show host Matt Lauer, who was fired by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace, but his comments seem to be focused on fake news, not the allegations against Lauer.

On Wednesday morning, Lauer’s co-host, Savannah Guthrie, confirmed the veteran morning show host’s departure from the show. Minutes later, Trump fired off two tweets about Lauer, but he didn’t make any derogatory comments about the Today Show host.

Instead, he questioned the past of NBC chairman Andy Lack, who issued a letter to employees about Lauer on Wednesday. And, in keeping with his long-running rants about fake news, Trump asked when “top executives” from NBC and Comcast would be fired for “putting out so much fake news.”

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.'” Trump tweeted shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Lauer has yet to issue a comment about the situation, but many of Trump’s Twitter followers fired right back at Trump, who has come under fire for his “grab them by the p***y” comments in NBC’s Access Hollywood video that was released during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump was roasted on Twitter by his detractors with tweets that ranged from “Pot, meet kettle” to “Yet Mr. Trump can be accused of sexually assaulting or harassing 19 women and his supporters are fine with it.”

Moments after his first tweet, Trump followed up with another tweet about Lauer’s firing, once again focusing on fake news and other news journalists.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin?” Trump tweeted. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”

Matt Lauer celebrated 20 years with the morning news show earlier this year. His termination comes after an employee allegedly filed a complaint that an employee allegedly filed a complaint against him on Monday night.

Less than 48 hours later, NBC chairman Andy Lax informed Today Show employees that Lauer was fired, a statement that Savannah Guthrie read during the opening moments of Wednesday’s show.

While it is said to be the first complaint against Lauer, Lack notes that they were given reason to believe it wasn’t the only incident.

“A detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Lack said in his statement as reported by CNN. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards.”

“As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack went on to say. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”