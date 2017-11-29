‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She’s Never Been Happier; Is Her New Girlfriend Responsible?

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly happier than ever and her newfound peace may be the result of her new relationship with rumored girlfriend Dominique Potter.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three hasn’t yet confirmed her girlfriend’s identity, she and Dominique Potter have been spending tons of time with one another in recent months and have also done some traveling with her family.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy in my f***ing life,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted on November 28.

A short time after Kailyn Lowry’s tweet was shared, several of her fans and followers called her out for proclaiming her happiness every time she embarks on a new relationship and one person reminded her that her happiness should come from her three kids, including seven-year-old Isaac, four-year-old Lincoln, and three-month-old Lux Russell.

Prior to her alleged relationship with Dominique Potter, Kailyn Lowry was linked to Dionisio Cephas but never confirmed whether or not they were dating. Weeks prior, Lowry welcomed her third child, Lux Russell, with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

During the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her strained relationship with Chris Lopez and revealed that he had cheated on her numerous times during her pregnancy. Lowry and Lopez’s romance had began just a short time after Lowry announced the end of her three-year marriage to Javi Marroquin, the father of her middle son, Lincoln.

Puerto ricoooooooo A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin attempted to salvage their relationship at the end of last year while appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Star. However, around the same time, Lowry was believed to be dating Lopez. That said, Lowry and Lopez’s relationship actually came to an end just a short time after she learned of her pregnancy and for the remainder of her pregnancy, Lowry was by herself.

While Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter are staying mum on the details of their relationship, Potter has shared tons of recent images of Lowry on her Instagram page and has openly flirted with the longtime reality star on social media.

Kailyn Lowry is currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 with her family, including children Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux Russell, and her co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.