Who Is Matt Lauer’s Accuser? Rumors Spread After ‘Today’ Show Host’s Firing, Clues About Identity Emerge

The identity of Matt Lauer’s accuser was a hot topic of speculation after the Today show host’s sudden and shocking firing on Monday, with many trying to find out just who it was that ended the longtime anchor’s career.

Lauer’s career of more than two decades with NBC News ended abruptly on Monday, with the network announcing that he was fired after an accusation of “inappropriate sexual behavior” from a colleague, Hollywood Life reported. Former co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement early on Monday’s show, and NBC Chairman Andy Lack released a statement saying Lauer’s firing came after the network received “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards,” Lack said in his statement. ‘As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The announcement sparked a number of rumors about the identity of Matt Lauer’s accuser, and some clues have leaked out about the woman’s identity. As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the alleged sexual assault took place at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The accuser had strong evidence to back up her claim, an unnamed source told the outlet.

“This happened so quickly,” the insider said. “She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

That report seemed to squash rumors that Matt Lauer’s accuser could have been one of the Today show’s newer employees. There had been speculation that he and new co-host Megyn Kelly were locked in a bit of a feud, leading to speculation that she could have been the accuser, but that speculation appears to have been cleared up.

The identity of Matt Lauer’s accuser may not be known even to his colleagues. Reports early on Monday noted that his Today show co-workers were shocked at his firing, apparently not knowing that there had been accusations against the longtime anchor.

Today Team Did Not See Matt Lauer's Firing Coming: 'It's Like a Death in the Family,' Source Says https://t.co/efR887WGyV — People (@people) November 29, 2017

The reports sparked some backlash against Matt Lauer’s still anonymous accuser, with many people on social media saying she should be identified and lamenting that Lauer was fired without a chance to defend himself. But those details remained unclear on Monday, with no clear reports yet on exactly what Lauer was accused of or whether he had a chance to defend himself against the allegations.

But others praised Matt Lauer’s accuser, noting the courage it would take to come forward with an accusation against one of the most powerful men at the network.

