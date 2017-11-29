Khloe Kardashian Fighting Family: Wants Out Of ‘KUWTK’ Contract After Baby Birth Amid Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is picking fights with her family members because she doesn’t want her baby on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it has been alleged.

The soon-to-be mother of one, who is currently said to be expecting a baby, has made it known to the likes of Kris Jenner that she no longer wants to take part in reality television, stressing that her priorities have changed since finding out she’s pregnant.

With the baby due around February, Khloe Kardashian has said that she will want to quit the show by then, but the fact that she’s already mentioned the idea of leaving the show has left a sour test in the mouth of her siblings.

Sources tell Radar Online that Khloe’s sisters are furious that she wants to back out of the show to focus on motherhood and family — they feel she’s being extremely selfish by ditching the platform that has made them wealthy Hollywood stars.

While Khloe Kardashian is already said to have made her mind up, Kris Jenner is said to be arguing with her daughter about her arrangement to walk away and live a quiet life with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Even the NBA player is alleged to have told Khloe that she doesn’t need the show — they are making enough money as it is not to share their entire life on reality TV, especially not after the baby is born.

You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Kris Jenner is alleged to have told Khloe Kardashian that she’s signed a $150 million family deal with the E! Network to continue on with the show for several more years, and the knowledge of that is making Khloe extremely angry.

Insiders tell the publication that Kardashian is having mood swings and tantrums all the time because she understands that she can’t just walk away from the show because she’s contractually obliged to continue on for a few more years.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

But Khloe isn’t naive. She knows her mother can work her charm to get her out of the deal so that it only includes the rest of the family, but there’s no way that Kris would even consider such a thing.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/NBC/Getty Images]