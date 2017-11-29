Angelina Jolie Reportedly Delays Divorce As She Tries To Reconcile: Brad Pitt Pals Share Shocking Response

More than one year after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the drama of their split continues. With Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt more frequently seen with their mother, rumors about what’s happening in their parents’ lives to cause the divorce to be drawn out are soaring.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce “Deadlock”

On November 29, Life & Style reported that the real reason behind Jolie’s and Pitt’s divorce “deadlock” has been uncovered. Angelina and Brad went through a very public split that even involved an investigation by the FBI. Pitt reportedly was “blindsided” when Jolie filed the divorce papers in September 2016. But now, more than 14 months after that shocker, Angelina seems to have changed her stance, according to the publication.

“The reason behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce deadlock: She wants to reconcile.”

Jolie reportedly is seeking a second chance at her marriage to Brad amid ongoing speculation from observers about the custody arrangement involving their six kids. The children range in age from 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, and 12-year-old Zahara to 11-year-old Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, bringing up the rear at 9-years-old.

Brad Pitt Drops Reconciliation Shock Bomb

However, as far as Pitt is concerned, an insider told the publication that Brad has no interest in reconciling.

“[Brad Pitt] is telling pals there are ‘a million reasons’ why he’ll never reconcile with Angie, 42, and that he’s better off without her.”

Pitt reportedly is focused on achieving his desire of ending the drawn-out divorce process. Another insider quoted by the magazine even claimed that Brad wants so much for Angelina to finalize the divorce that he began offering enormous financial settlements to her lawyer. However, Jolie reportedly rejected all of Pitt’s alleged attempts to use money to end his marriage.

Angelina Jolie Split Results In New, Improved Brad Pitt?

Since the days when he was seen as an “alcoholic with an anger problem,” Brad has undergone a dramatic transformation for the better, another insider told the publication. Rather than get angry at situations, he manages his feelings “like a mature adult,” according to the source.

“[Brad Pitt] has turned a corner.”

Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband reportedly has learned to control how he responds to her. Recognizing that fighting with her would affect their children, Brad is careful about how he deals with any hostility, according to the source.

Angelina Jolie reportedly wants to reconcile with Brad Pitt. But he’s allegedly enjoying dating a “bevy of beauties.” Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Throughout the transition, Pitt is staying close to his kids. At this point, Pitt has chosen film projects located in California so that he can “spend as much time as possible with his children,” added the insider. Brad is producing Backseat and starring in Ad Astra. Both projects are in progress in Santa Clarita, which is near Los Angeles.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings’ Custody Arrangement

Life & Style also alleged that Angelina has “made it difficult” for Brad to see their six children. The source claimed that Pitt feels he cannot depend on scheduled days with the children because Jolie “has changed the plans abruptly at the last minute multiple times.”

However, as the Inquisitr reported, Angelina does not determine the schedule for when Brad sees his children. Because their custody situation is not yet fully resolved, Jolie and Pitt are turning to a temporary agreement that is overseen by a third party. Therefore, she is not making it difficult for Brad or changing plans because Angelina is not in charge of the schedule.

Brad Pitt Did NOT Say "I'm Better Off Without" Angelina Jolie, Despite Report https://t.co/JwQ3BgM3Zg pic.twitter.com/HViRutHg3n — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) November 29, 2017

As for whether Brad actually said that he is “better off without” his estranged wife, Gossip Cop‘s sources are denying that Pitt made that statement to his pals.

The insiders said that Brad didn’t dish with his buddies about that attitude toward Angelina. Moreover, true friends would not turn around and tell tabloids about Pitt’s supposedly secret hostility toward Jolie.

Brad Pitt’s “Bevy Of Beauties” Romance Rumors

The opportunity to date a variety of beautiful women has been given as one reason for Brad allegedly rejecting the chance to reconcile with Angelina. The report also claims that Pitt has been rumored to be romancing “a bevy of new beauties” since splitting from Jolie.

“[Brad Pitt has been linked to] Kate Hudson, Charlotte Casiraghi, Sienna Miller, and Ella Purnell.”

An insider quoted by the magazine claimed that Brad has gone on a variety of secret dates. However, Gossip Cop‘s insiders say that Brad has not been romancing those women. Kate Hudson stepped up and spoke out about the dating rumors as well, denying that she and Pitt have become lovebirds.

The allegations come in the wake of a previous story alleging that Brad and Angelina are together again and “secretly dating.” The new story, which contradicts that tale, claims on its cover that Jolie took control of Pitt’s entire life and that there were “mood swings and violent outbursts.” The magazine also commented that Brad’s children have helped him heal. But a Pitt insider told Gossip Cop that the allegations about his feelings toward Angelina and the reconciliation rumors are not true.