Is Mariah Carey Fearful Ex-Manager Will Spill Her Secrets? Not The Case, Carey Knows Just As Much About Stella

Mariah Carey has experienced a few ups and downs and changes in her life over the past year. After a whirlwind romance and engagement to billionaire James Packer, Carey’s busy schedule reportedly led to the business tycoon calling the relationship quits a year ago. This resulted in a new romance with backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, who has been a steady man in Carey’s life ever since her reality series, Mariah’s World, wrapped.

One other recent change involves Carey parting ways with the manager who pushed the superstar to involve herself in the self-titled reality series. Stella Bulochnikov, Mariah’s former manager, has parted ways with the star recently and rumors have been swirling that Carey is worried Stella will “dish dirt” due to all of the supposed secrets the singer had relayed to her manager over their time working closely.

As Gossip Cop notes, unreliable tabloid, The National Enquirer has reported the words of a supposed source who insists that Stella “knows what exactly happened with Mariah’s sudden split from her billionaire boyfriend [James Packer]…”

The insider also states that Bulochnikov knows what “really went down with that disastrous” New Year’s Eve appearance, adding that “[Mariah’s] fear is all her deep, dark secrets are about to leak.”

Despite these fabrications, which Gossip Cop has gotten to the bottom of, a close friend to Carey insists that the rumors are “absolutely ridiculous” and shares that Mariah is far from fearful that Stella will share her secrets seeing as the star reportedly knows just as much about her former manager as she knows about Carey. As GC reports, this fact “should serve as enough of a deterrent for her ex-manager to not open her mouth.”

After many reports from individuals in Carey’s crew over the past several months indicating that Stella was difficult to work alongside, a statement was released noting that Mariah was splitting from her manager because it was “no longer beneficial” to continue working together.

Mariah Carey’s Docuseries ‘Mariah’s World’ Not Returning for Season 2 – https://t.co/2i3QtPI9mq pic.twitter.com/IrDcMmstei — Remix Sessions (@remixsessions) September 19, 2017

Variety shares the statement.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.”

The statement goes on to indicate that the women will continue to support one another in various endeavors but that Stella will move on in her career. Bulochnikov acted as Mariah Carey’s manager over a period of time that resulted in tumultuous incidents and events, including Mariah’s split from Packer, the disastrous New Year’s performance and criticism over the star’s reality series.

[Featured Image By Eugene Gologursky]