WWE Rumors: Triple H Vs. Braun Strowman ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match A Possibility

WWE’s WrestleMania 34 isn’t until April of 2018, but one strong possibility for a match could be Triple H vs. Braun Strowman. The idea was teased after the finish of the WWE Survivor Series 2017 weeks ago, but so were a few other matches. All three of those possibilities appeared on the recent odds for who “The Game” might face on “the grandest stage of them all” in New Orleans, Louisiana next year.

The Raw General Manager Kurt Angle is the odds-on favorite for Triple H’s opponent at Mania, according to WWE Leaks. Angle is listed at the sportsbooks as an 11 to 20 favorite and makes the most sense. After Angle was basically eliminated from Team Raw by Triple H and also saw his illegitimate son Jason Jordan mistreated on Raw, it seems to set the stage for this epic clash.

Another possibility is SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon. The oddsmakers have him second on the list of choices. Shane is currently a six to four favorite to face HHH at the big pay-per-view. It would set up an interesting dynamic involving Stephanie’s husband versus her brother. Shane has put on some interesting matches at the Mania events over the years with a fight against AJ Styles his most recent battle.

That brings the list to “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman. The Raw superstar was recently added to the sportsbook odds and is in third place as a choice for Hunter’s Mania opponent. Strowman has odds of 2 to 1, meaning a $100 bet on him now, would pay $200 if he ends up facing Triple H at WrestleMania 34. Fans saw Strowman already get some revenge on HHH at Survivor Series, after “The Game” basically won the match for Team Raw in an underhanded fashion.

The two choices above Strowman on the odds listing make the most sense in terms of selling the pay-per-view. However, one has to wonder what else WWE will have for Braun Strowman if Triple H takes on either Shane McMahon or Kurt Angle. There’s still slim possibilities that Angle takes on Jason Jordan or Shane takes on Daniel Bryan, which could clear the way for a Triple H vs. Braun Strowman match at WrestleMania 34.

[Featured Image by WWE]