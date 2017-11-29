Kylie Jenner Rapid Pregnancy Weight Gain Leaves Friends Worried — 20 Pounds Through Junk Food

Kylie Jenner is rapidly gaining weight now that she’s five months pregnant with her first child, it’s been alleged.

While she had initially hoped to remain on the healthy side during the time she’s pregnant, the 20-year-old is said to have lost all control of her eating habits and hasn’t been able to abstain from chocolate, candy, and junk food.

Radar Online claims that Kylie Jenner has gained a whopping 20 pounds so far, and that amount is said to increase by the end of the year, and that’s mainly due to the supposed fact that she’s hooked on all things concerning junk food.

She’s indulging in everything from milkshakes to burgers, fries, Mexican food, takeout meals from Casa Vega, and not to mention all the candy her assistants buy her from local supermarkets in Calabasas.

According to Radar Online, friends close to the TV personality are said to be worried about Kylie Jenner’s health because she has packed on the pounds in a matter of no time.

While it’s natural that she would put on a great amount of weight while pregnant, the supposed fact that she’s already 20 pounds heavier and is only five months along seems rather concerning to pals.

If Kylie Jenner continues to eat as much as she has, particularly junk food, they worry that it could lead to health problems, considerably because the usual amount a woman gains during her pregnancy is 35 pounds, according to the publication.

It’s said that the main reason why Kylie Jenner has been in hiding since the announcement of her pregnancy is simply down to her feeling uncomfortable being judged by her weight gain.

She’s eating as much as she wants to eat, but Kylie Jenner knows that if she’s seen sporting a much fuller figure, she couldn’t handle the negative comments that will be found all over her social media accounts.

Kylie Jenner is also believed to have taken a break from filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with sources stressing that she won’t be back on the show until she’s had her baby and lost the weight.

