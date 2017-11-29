Justin Bieber Not Bothering Selena Gomez During Family Time: Respectful Over Their Break

Justin Bieber is far from nagging Selena Gomez about their holiday break from one another.

As previously reported, Gomez had flown out to Texas to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her family and close friends while Justin headed to Canada to be with his own friends.

Fans had assumed that Selena and Justin Bieber would be together for the holidays, particularly since the twosome had been inseparable since their get-together last month, having been spotted all over the place in Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Justin is giving Selena her space; he doesn’t want to be a needy boyfriend, and since they just reconciled their love for one another, it’s good that they have some time apart from one another.

Justin thinks that the holiday break they are having from one another will do them some good, with insiders stressing that Bieber wants to make sure that Selena doesn’t feel pressured to do stuff that’s moving too fast for her.

Spending time with her family and being with her friends in Texas has been something Gomez had been looking forward to for months, so there was no chance she would not be flying out to see them.

It was more so a question of whether Justin Bieber would be joining her.

Sources continue to stress that Justin was not invited because Selena reportedly felt it was best that they did their own thing during Thanksgiving, as this would also give them some time to be away from one another.

Taking a holiday break from each other isn’t affecting their relationship in any way because Justin Bieber and his girlfriend are talking on a constant basis, it’s further explained.

This time around, however, there’s just no rush for the duo to force something upon themselves that could potentially ruin the good thing they have going for themselves.

News of Justin Bieber respecting Gomez’s space comes just weeks after reports claimed the duo is looking to purchase a home together in the near future, in what will be their next move to solidify their relationship.

Justin and Selena are determined to make their romance work this time around.

