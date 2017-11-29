Trump On Twitter: ‘Check Out Andy Lack’s Past!’ – What Has Andrew Lack Done?

Matt Lauer was fired by NBC News after a sexual misconduct review of the popular Today anchor. Soon after the news was announced on Today, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to tweet about Matt’s alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” but Trump also pivoted the conversation away from sexual misconduct and instead encouraged his Twitter followers to review the past of Andrew Lack, NBC News Chairman. As seen in the below Twitter post, Trump wrote that he wondered when top NBC executives and Comcast big wigs would be “fired for putting out so much Fake News.” That’s when Trump ended his tweet with the edict: “Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb read aloud from a statement from Lack about Lauer, with the email from Andy being the only details the duo had at that time. The early-morning memo alerted employees about the sexual misconduct complaint from one of Matt’s coworkers that caused a serious review to be launched.

Trump, meanwhile, is getting plenty of heated replies to his tweet about Lack, along with other controversial retweets of anti-Muslim videos on Trump’s Twitter feed in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 29, as reported by the New York Times. Trump did not specify exactly what portion of Andy’s past that readers should research.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

According to the Washington Post, Lack returned to work for NBC in 2015, as chairman of NBC News and MSNBC. Prior to that rehiring, Andy had experience as president of NBC News from 1993 through 2001, which helped the news network rise to the top spots with shows like Today, Nightly News, Dateline, and Meet the Press.

Trump once again lobbed the “fake news” insult against news organizations via his Twitter account without providing proof for his allegations. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lack has champions and critics, the latter of which claimed that Andy was not “an in-the-trenches executive.” Lack’s fans credit him with turning around shows like Dateline at a critical juncture when it could have failed.

As seen in the top photo above, Lauer and Lack attended an event in New York in 2013.