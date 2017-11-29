Kylie Jenner Liposuction Post-Baby Birth: Already Planning Surgery Amid Pregnancy Weight Gain

Kylie Jenner has one thing on her mind after giving birth to her baby and that’s liposuction, according to reports.

The 20-year-old, who is believed to be five months pregnant, is so uncomfortable in her body, she knows that upon giving birth to her supposed baby girl, she’s going to have a hard time shedding the weight.

Kylie Jenner has allegedly gained close to 20 pounds by eating nothing but junk food and candy — so because of how she has treated her body in recent months, she knows that losing the weight is going to be extremely difficult while raising her child.

Radar Online alleges that the TV personality has opted to take the route of plastic surgery — sources say that she’s planning to undergo liposuction to get rid of the additional weight in no time, but that may be a risky procedure for the socialite.

Insiders stress that Kylie Jenner is being very impatient about the weight loss. While her sisters are urging her to lose the weight naturally, she refuses to listen and has made it clear that she wants to go under the knife as soon as possible.

Kylie Jenner even asked whether it was possible to have surgery right after giving birth, to which doctors told her that it will take several weeks before they would be able to perform any sort of cosmetic procedure on the Hollywood star.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

The news of that alone has made Kylie Jenner consider the idea of getting liposuction in another country where they can perform the procedure at an earlier date, showing just how desperate the 20-year-old is to get her slim figure back.

Kylie Jenner has remained in hiding for well over a month now, and her weight gain is said to be the cause of it. She doesn’t feel comfortable in her new skin, as explained by sources, which is why she will not be seen in public until after the baby’s birth and the liposuction procedure.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Kylie Jenner has yet to come forward and admit that she’s even pregnant, but sources close to the Kardashians say that she’s definitely expecting.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]