Stassi Schroeder Slammed By ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members For Me Too Movement Comments

Stassi Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars aren’t happy about her recent comments regarding the Me Too movement.

Following a statement made by Ariana Madix on Twitter, in which she said she was not surprised to see that Stassi Schroeder had made such insensitive comments about the women claiming to be victims of sexual assaults, she and boyfriend Tom Sandoval spoke more about the situation while promoting Season 6.

“I definitely don’t agree with or condone any of the things she said,” Ariana Madix told TooFab on Tuesday, November 28.

According to Ariana Madix, she thinks the situation Stassi Schroeder has found herself in will likely be a good learning experience for her Vanderpump Rules co-star due to the backlash she is currently facing. As fans will recall, a number of advertisers pulled their ads from Schroeder’s podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, immediately after the episode aired at the end of last week.

As for Tom Sandoval, he said that it is important for Stassi Schroeder to realize that while her podcast may be an outlet for her to express her opinion, she must realize that there are certain repercussions that she will have to deal with when taking aim at certain groups of people. As he explained, Schroeder has to be considerate of her sponsors and what they stand for when addressing touchy issues, such as sexual assault.

Tom Sandoval added that Stassi Schroeder has been lucky that other controversial statements made in the past haven’t landed her in hot water as well.

A post shared by Ariana Madix (@ariana252525) on May 7, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Ariana Madix went on to say that because Stassi Schroeder’s audience consists mainly of females who have had certain experiences and dealt with certain things, she should be considerate of what they’ve been through. She also noted that Schroeder’s audience looks up to her and said it wasn’t a good feeling for those women to be “invalidated” by her recent statements.

After receiving a massive amount of backlash online, Stassi Schroeder issued an apology in which she said that her statements about the Me Too movement were “insensitive and thoughtless.”

To see more of Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]