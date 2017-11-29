Khloe Kardashian Hopes Tristan Thompson Signs With Clippers To Relocate To Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian is hoping that the rumor concerning Tristan Thompson’s move to the Clippers is going to happen.

The soon-to-be mother of one, who is currently said to be expecting her first child with the NBA player, is ecstatic to hear that Thompson could potentially be relocating to Los Angeles in order to start playing with his new team from next year.

For Khloe Kardashian, this would be the ultimate scenario since she’s due to give birth early next year, and seeing that she’s bound to become a new mother, being back in LA will have her surrounded by all of her closest family members and friends.

Khloe Kardashian has made it no secret that she dedicates the majority of her time to her life in Cleveland since Tristan happens to be playing for the Cavaliers — so being in LA has more or less become her second home ever since getting with the basketball player.

While Khloe supposedly loves being in Cleveland, she’s taking into consideration that she’s going to be a mother and start a family very soon.

With it possibly being the case that Khloe Kardashian’s man is traded from the Cavaliers to the Clippers, the reality star can be closer to her family while raising her baby, Hollywood Life gushes.

????This picture reminds me that I need a tan ASAP ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Of course, whatever ends up happening will be a situation that Khloe Kardashian will deal with accordingly but from what the publication gathers, it looks as if Tristan will be traded for DeAndre Jordan, who is currently signed with the Clippers.

It will be much easier for the Kardashians to support Khloe, who will basically continue living her usual life in Los Angeles while attending NBA games and raising the couple’s child in an environment that she’s so familiar with since she’s called it her home since birth.

???? Be such a good soul that people crave your vibes. Good vibes ONLY ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Khloe Kardashian has yet to confirm reports regarding her pregnancy, with sources saying that the reality star plans on making the announcement during the mid-season finale of the family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

News of a possible Tristan Thompson trade to the Clippers has yet to be confirmed.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]