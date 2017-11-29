‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Opens Her Heart To Rafe After Split, His Guilt Over Sami Proves Too Much

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal there might be a chance for “Rope” after all. Following their nasty breakup, it seems Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) might have second thoughts. She opens up her heart and bares her soul to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). However, he is hiding a secret and is overcome with guilt about sleeping with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

This week on the NBC soap opera, Rafe and Hope will part ways. It isn’t just one factor, but several small things that snowball into something huge. The breakdown in the relationship begins when Hope finds out that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) named Rafe as the new commissioner, the position she was just fired from. Even though Rafe didn’t ask to take Hope’s place, Abe has his mind made up. However, Rafe only plans on taking the job on a temporary basis until the mayor calms down, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that isn’t the only thing that is bothering Hope Brady. Rafe begins to question her again about her hesitation about setting a wedding date. Then, the two start to argue about Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell). It all is too much and Hope ends up giving Rafe back the engagement ring.

For those that are disappointed that “Rope” is over, don’t fret. It seems that the two might be on the road to reconciliation soon, as the Inquisitr previously speculated. This seems to be confirmed with Days of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online. It is stated that Hope will open up her heart to Rafe and tell him how she really feels. This only makes him feel even more guilty for sleeping with Sami, though.

It is teased that while Rafe is inside Sami’s hotel room, Hope makes a surprise visit. Not wanting to get caught, Rafe hides. Based on the most recent information, it seems that Hope doesn’t find him there. However, secrets always come out, so his bedroom adventures with Sami will come out into the open eventually.

The question is, will he confess the truth to her, or will Hope find out some other way? When that happens, will there be any hope for this couple? Fans will have to keep watching to find out what is in store for the couple known as “Rope.”

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.