Origami Inspires New Artificial Muscles Capable Of Lifting 1,000 Times Their Weight

A team of scientists from Harvard’s Wyss Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory have created origami-inspired artificial muscles that can lift 1,000 times their own body weight. This new breakthrough could potentially address one of the biggest weaknesses of soft robots – their traditional lack of strength.

As explained by Digital Trends, soft robots have been used to simulate the movement of human muscles, with recent advances allowing the robots to be flexible enough to perform a variety of tasks and adjust to different situations. This flexibility, however, often comes with a key tradeoff, as the softer materials often compromise the robots’ ability to deal with heavy weights. But the Harvard and MIT researchers behind the new discovery drew inspiration from something rather unusual, yet effective — the Japanese art form of origami — when creating their artificial muscles and making sure they could lift heavy weights on top of being flexible.

“Artificial muscle-like actuators are one of the most important grand challenges in all of engineering,” said Harvard engineering professor and study co-author Rob Wood in a statement.

“Now that we have created actuators with properties similar to natural muscle, we can imagine building almost any robot for almost any task.”

MIT engineering and computer science professor Daniela Rus, another study co-author, added that she and her colleagues were “very surprised” with the performance of the origami-inspired artificial muscles, noting that no one had expected a thousand-fold increase in strength.

“It’s like giving these robots superpowers.”

As explained by The Verge, the artificial muscles all feature a sealed bag packed with air or fluid, and a folding origami skeleton that enhances the robots’ strength without sacrificing dexterity. The structure collapses and contracts when the bag’s pressure is reduced by means of an electric pump, allowing the soft robots to act in a similar way to a person’s arm or leg muscles.

These artificial muscles from MIT and Harvard could give robots ‘superpowers’ https://t.co/NJlTOEShHw — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) November 29, 2017

The origami-inspired artificial muscles have a wide range of possible applications, as they can potentially be used in warehouses or similar facilities to safely carry fragile or squishy objects, as well as items with peculiar shapes. According to The Verge, the ability of soft robots to “reach out and grab” and adapt to the shape and consistency of the target object makes them preferable to other techniques that have previously been used to help in the handling of irregularly-shaped objects, such as suction cups and artificial intelligence algorithms.

Although the new soft robots boast of unexpected strength and an ability to wrap around objects of various shapes, there are some drawbacks to the Harvard and MIT team’s origami-inspired techniques. For one, the artificial muscles aren’t as controllable or reprogrammable as standard robots are, as their movement is wholly based on their inner structure. It’s also impossible to make any internal changes to the robots once they have been created. But The Verge pointed out that these drawbacks are balanced out by other factors, as the robots don’t require a “complicated electronic control system” to dictate their actions, and can be constructed out of affordable, lightweight materials, which also makes them easy to build and repair.