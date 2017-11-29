Many fans are unaware about the future of Alaskan Bush People until now. Reports suggest that Ami Brown is currently undergoing another round of chemotherapy to fight her fatal disease. Now, speculations have it that the Brown matriarch is totally coming back in the show’s upcoming eighth installment where she is expected to play a big role despite her complicated condition.

Radar Online reported that the Brown family is nearly done filming the much-anticipated Alaskan Bush People Season 8. The news outlet claimed Billy and Ami are totally coming back for another installment despite the rumors saying that the show had been subject to cancellation. The publication also confirmed the couple’s seven children – Rain, 14, Bird, 22, Noah, 24, Bear, 30, Bam Bam, 33, and Matthew, 35 – would also return.

It was even revealed that Ami Brown’s battle against Stage 4 lung cancer is going to be the focus of the imminent Alaskan Bush People Season 8. For starters, the 54-year-old wife of Billy previously divulged to her fans that she has less than a three percent chance of survival. Because of this, devoted followers of the popular reality-show had started speculating that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 might not happen anymore. Fortunately, this may not be the case.

As a matter of fact, Ami Brown is reportedly in Los Angeles right now and is almost done with her second round of chemotherapy. Rain had also revealed that the new Browntown is located in Colorado. Discovery Channel has yet to announce the renewal of the show but the network is set to air an ABP Christmas special in mid-December. Therefore, avid viewers of the show should take all these unverified claims about Alaskan Bush People Season 8 lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Pop Culture shares that fans are wondering if the Brown family had been faking their distinctive accent for the Alaskan Bush People series. Ardent followers of the Discovery series got confused after Rain Brown posted a video of herself saying that someone if pretending to be the ladylove of Gabe. Fans noticed Rain’s unusual speech pattern, which is very different from what she and her family had been using in the show.

Because of this, many are speculating that the unidentifiable accent they have been using is fake. “Where’s the Bush accent??? I actually understood what she said…are the tv ‘accents’ fake, too??” a fan commented on Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page. The Brown family has yet to comment on these allegations. Stay tuned for more Alaskan Bush People news and updates!

