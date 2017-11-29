Prince Harry’s Fiancee Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton BFFs? Inside Their Talks About Becoming Royalty

Prince Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle, seem to have found a close friend in Kate Middleton as a new report explained how the Duchess of Cambridge took the American actress “under her wing” after the announcement of the highly-anticipated engagement of the year.

Marrying into a royal family might be every girl’s fairytale but that doesn’t mean that life from being a commoner to becoming a part of one of the most powerful families in the world would be as easy as it is in popular Disney movies.

With the pressure and overwhelming change in environment, a princess-to-be would need all the help she can get and there may be no one else better than Kate to guide and support Meghan in her journey to becoming a royal. In fact, a new update on the royal family suggests that the two have become BFFs after the American’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced, per a report from the Inquisitr.

Based on an article from Hollywood Life, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton became close after the Duchess of Cambridge decided to assist the 36-year-old actress on her quest to becoming part of the British royal family.

Citing a source reportedly close to the royalties, the outlet explained that the 35-year-old socialite-turned-princess is extending her support and guidance to the former Suits star.

“Kate has taken Meghan under her wing and has offered her support and the promise of plenty of advice to help her adjust to her new life,” the royal insider explained.

“Kate knows better than anyone how overwhelming and challenging it can be to make the transition into being a member of the royal family, and she’s vowed to assist Meghan in any way she can.”

While they might have to spend more time together, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly have become “firm friends” because of the things they have in common.

“Aside from marrying into the royal family they have a lot in common, including the desire to help those less fortunate in life, a keen interest in fashion, and a love of the countryside.”

Moreover, the two instantly “clicked” after finding out that they have “a very similar sense of humor and they’re both super sweet and kind people,” the tipster added.

Before this update emerged, Kate Middleton has already expressed her joy for the newly engaged couple, saying that she and Prince William are “thrilled” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement.

At the @FoundlingMuseum today The Duchess of Cambridge said both her and The Duke are "thrilled" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/a1CFpoEkaJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, other members of the royal family have already expressed their excitement for the couple’s Spring 2018 wedding, including the Queen and Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

On the news of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed." — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

As of latest updates from the Royal Family’s social media channels, Meghan is also set to join her prince in their first public engagement as betrothed on Friday, December 1.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will undertake their first official engagements together in Nottingham this Friday. pic.twitter.com/6RQYdyZ2t2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

With her life as a royalty already at full speed, Meghan Markle could definitely benefit from having a friend amongst the royals, especially one like Kate Middleton who has undergone everything she is about to experience.