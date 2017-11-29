‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Asks Dante To Take Jason’s Fingerprints, BM’s Character Andrew Cain?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, November 29, state that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) approaches Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and asks for assistance to take Jason’s (Billy Miller) fingerprints, according to Soap Hub. It looks like Patient 6 is going for the kill, and that he is tired of waiting patiently for the puzzle to resolve by itself. He is convinced he is the real Jason Morgan and that a fingerprint analysis will prove that BM Jason is not the real Jason Morgan.

The move by Patient 6 comes after Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) saw him at Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) Thanksgiving party and mistook him for Drew. Kim later revealed to Carly that she met Drew 15 years ago at a bar in San Diego, and that he was a Navy Seal at the time, according to Soap Central.

The information furnished by Kim might have given Patient 6 and his allies an idea about how to prove which of twins is the real Jason Morgan. A match between Jason’s (Billy Miller) fingerprints and Drew’s fingerprints retrieved from the Navy service records would prove conclusively that BM Jason is not the real Jason Morgan.

Fingerprint Analysis Proves BM Jason Is Andrew Cain?

A new promo video presented an intriguing mystery to GH fans. Part of the preview shows a computer screen which presents the results of a fingerprint analysis which state that Jason Morgan’s fingerprints match Andrew Cain’s.

The preview has sparked speculation, with some fans suggesting it could mean that the results prove that Andrew Cain is the real Jason Morgan. However, a more obvious interpretation simply is that Jason Morgan refers to Billy Miller’s character. Billy Miller’s character is currently and officially Jason Morgan. The fingerprint analysis result simply states that Jason Morgan’s (Billy Miller) fingerprints match Andrew Cain’s and thus he is not the “real Jason Morgan.”

Andrew Cain is assumed to the Drew’s name, with Cain being his adoptive surname.

Patient 6 needs Sam to tell him what she wants him to do on today's @GeneralHospital —> https://t.co/RsrrVdyys5 #GH pic.twitter.com/MkDa6wYDBx — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 22, 2017

However, some fans imagined that the Jason Morgan fingerprints used in the analysis were Stone Cold’s (Steve Burton) fingerprints retrieved from police records. Based on that assumption, some interpreted the preview to mean that Billy Miller’s character will be pronounced the real Jason Morgan. However, this seems unlikely because we know that Patient 6 got Dante to help collect Jason Morgan’s (Billy Miller) fingerprints to compare with Andrew Cain’s obtained from Navy service records.

Jason's unexpected visitor will have far reaching effects on his life. You don't want to miss this meeting, STARTING NOW on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/2TGGgpWnem — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 28, 2017

Sam Chats With Lulu, Nina Calls Sam Out

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, November 29, from Daytime Royalty, state that Sam (Kelly Monaco) admits to Lulu (Emme Rylan) that she isn’t certain which of the twins is the real Jason Morgan. However, she is certain about her love for Jason (Billy Miller). Sam tells Lulu that she intends to focus on making her relationship with Jason work.

Spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that Nina (Michelle Stafford) calls out Sam again. She tells Sam that she can’t continue ignoring Patient 6 because of the past they share. Nina’s comment upsets Sam because it expresses the truth that Sam is struggling to deny.

Sam knows how to put Jason at ease, West Coast. You've got one guess as to how. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/nYpxn5yqLH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 27, 2017

Nina’s rebuke forces Sam to reflect on her feelings for Patient 6, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. She knows that she feels drawn to him but she can’t face the thought of dumping Jason (Billy Miller) and breaking his heart.

Andre Reveals The Real Jason Morgan

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Wednesday, November 29, state that Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) makes a shocking confession. Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antione) track Andre down and demand answers to the twin identity mystery rocking Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers state that Andre might be able to resist an appeal by Curtis but when Jordan piles on pressure he caves in.

After an emotional plea by Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), Andre breaks his silence and reveals which of the twins is the real Jason. It seems that Andre will declare that Patient 6 is the real Jason.

Other Spoilers

Spoilers for Wednesday, November 29, state that Maxie (Kristen Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) have a happy announcement to make. Everyone will be thrilled to learn that Maxie is expecting a baby.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]