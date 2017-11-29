Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has gotten the entire world abuzz. Their love story has inspired many and their wedding in spring next year is now the most hotly anticipated event in 2018. While some people still don’t know who Meghan is, there are others who are trying to learn more about her in a rather unconventional manner: searching for adult videos.

According to adult site PornHub, there was an exponential increase in searches for Meghan Markle after Clarence House announced on Monday that she is engaged to Prince Harry. In a blog post, PornHub revealed that the biggest search surge came from the United States, which showed a whopping 2,273 percent increase. It was followed by the United Kingdom with a 2,242 percent increase. Spain, Germany, and Belgium rounded out the top five.

No pornographic material related to Prince Harry’s wife-to-be popped up on searches. However, there was one clip on the website showing a steamy scene from Meghan’s TV series Suits.

This isn’t the first time an announcement from the palace resulted in an uptick for Meghan Markle searches on PornHub. In November 2016, around the time the actress was heavily rumored to be dating the Prince of Wales, searches on the said website grew by about 1,430 percent. The majority of the searches came from Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, Metro reported.

Meanwhile, the couple is set to tie the knot in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the expenses for the ceremony will be paid by the Royal Family, including the service, reception, decoration, and others.

Jason Knauf, a spokesperson for Prince Harry, told BBC that Windsor is a “very special place” for the couple as it is where they spent a lot of time together since they began dating. St. George’s Chapel was the venue where Harry’s father, Prince Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Thirty-six-year-old Meghan, who was born and raised as a Catholic will be baptized into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding, the date of which will be announced in due course. She has also expressed her intent to become a British citizen.