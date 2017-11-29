Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Look-Alike Princess Charlotte Are Reportedly Moving To London

Brad Pitt has been separated from Angelina Jolie since September 2016 following an alleged altercation involving their eldest child on a private jet. Angie quickly filed for divorce, seeking legal and physical custody of their six children – Maddox, Zahara Marley, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne. A source recently told In Touch Weekly that the actor has regrets leaving Jennifer Aniston for Jolie, but it seems that he has moved on to someone else.

An insider recently told New Idea Magazine that Brad Pitt is expected to move to London for three months in 2018 to film World War Z 2. What’s more interesting is that he is looking forward to spending more time with Angelina Jolie look-alike, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, especially now that he’s not too far from her. The insider went on to say that the 53-year-old actor also thinks that the royal would visit and stay with him while he is working on the new flick.

According to the insider, Brad Pitt has been inspired by Princess Charlotte, and what they feel for each other gets even stronger. He also believes that spending time together for a few months would be dream come true. Although it’s not going to be a formal one, the actor reportedly can’t wait to have her with him in London.

Almost a month ago, both Brad Pitt and Princess Charlotte were spotted inseparable at a big event in Hollywood, which sparked romance rumors. The royal also has one kid from her previous relationship, and Angie is reportedly moving to London as well with her six children to work on the film, Maleficent 2. It is said that the actor is excited about it since he can have more time with the kids, and he can also introduce them to the royal.

Following the romance rumors, sources told The Sun that the actor is not dating the princess in any way. It is said that both of them were introduced by Princess Charlotte’s close friend, actress Marion Cottilard, who also starred in the film Allied with Brad Pitt. The news broke a few months after the actor-producer was also linked to another Angelina Jolie look-alike, actress Ella Purnell.

Brad Pitt has not responded to any of these claims himself, but some news outlets like Gossip Cop assured that there is no truth to these allegations. Recently, a source allegedly told In Touch Weekly that leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie was one of the biggest mistakes he ever made. However, this has not been confirmed either.