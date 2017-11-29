Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson Team Up On ‘The Voice’ With This Unlikely Duet [Watch]

The Voice fans never saw this coming—Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson together on one stage, singing a country duet! The two coaches hit the stage on last night’s Top 11 results show to sing Blake’s latest single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.” While the country crooner and soul singer made for an unlikely pair, Blake and Jennifer proved that good, enjoyable music transcends all genres!

Blake Shelton, fresh from his “Sexiest Man Alive” People Magazine cover, started the performance in his usual country style armed with his guitar. During the chorus bit, Jennifer Hudson joined in to blend with him. It’s not every day that a powerful belter sings a country song, but JHud appeared to be enjoying herself as she gave a lively twist to Shelton’s new number one single.

“I’ll Name the Dogs” is the first single from Blake’s new album, Texoma Shore, which recently topped the Country Albums chart according to Billboard. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Blake has collaborated with artists from other genres. He’s even recorded a couple of songs with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, a pop/punk icon!

Meanwhile, last night’s The Voice show was an emotional episode. Another contestant bid goodbye, leaving the show with only 10 remaining singers vying for the number one spot. After fan votes were tallied, Adam Cunningham (from Team Adam) and Janice Freeman (from Team Miley) saw themselves at the dreaded bottom two.

???????????? Hello there, #VoiceTop10! We can't wait to see you all ROCK that stage next week. pic.twitter.com/KzjQLBm76j — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 29, 2017

Adam and Janice both delivered convincing performances for a final shot at staying in the competition. Unfortunately for one of them, it was the end of the road. As recapped by Entertainment Weekly, it was Miley Cyrus’ Janice Freeman who was eliminated after her tearful rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier.”

Interestingly, both Team Blake and Team Jennifer are still intact, with their three finalists still safe in the game. Blake Shelton is in his 13th season coaching The Voice with five wins under his belt. Jennifer Hudson, on the other hand, is a rookie coach not considering her The Voice UK stint. Watch their “I’ll Name the Dogs” performance below!

The Voice Season 13 airs every Monday and Tuesday, 8/7c on NBC.