‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate And Sami Urge Lucas To Do One Thing For Will Horton, Does He Agree?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) have a serious request for Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Does he agree to their desperate plea?

Ever since Bonnie Lockhart, who was posing as Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) broke up with Lucas, he has been on a downward spiral. He relapsed and started drinking again. Not only has he been hitting the bottle, but has been drinking heavily. Even finding out his son could be alive hasn’t made him get sober.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 tease that Kate and Sami will both make desperate pleas for Lucas to get help. Kate will urge her son to go to rehab on Monday, December 4. It appears that she isn’t successful in her attempt to help the alcoholic. In a separate scene, Sami will also be encouraging Lucas to get sober. This will happen on Friday, December 8.

Both women will try to convince Lucas to do it for his son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). However, will he agree to their requests or continue drinking his life away? Considering that Kate and Sami’s requests don’t happen on the same day, it appears that Lucas will continue to be in a self-destructive phase.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal fans were hoping he would sober up by now. If anything should push him to get help, it would be his son being found alive. However, that hasn’t happened, at least not yet. Even Lucas seeing his son in the flesh doesn’t make him go back into recovery. It is a horrible situation that just gets sadder each week. His own son meets his father for the first time since “dying” and finds him drunk on a park bench. It isn’t a great first impression, that’s for sure.

Even Kate tried to convince Will Horton to meet his father, hoping it would help the man get sober. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work, Daytime Royalty Online reported. Naturally, Kate is worried that her son might die.

Lucas can’t stay drunk forever. Eventually, something will happen that will force him to get help. However, fans are concerned that his life might be in danger before he gets help on his own. Let’s hope that Lucas can be saved before the bottle kills him.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.