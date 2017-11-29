‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Mom-Shamed Once More After Sharing Mother-Daughter Moment

Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World just can’t catch a break. Some so-called fans just can’t cut Audrey some slack as they are always finding fault in anything she does. Audrey has been mom-shamed for various reasons including dressing Ember in “ugly” clothes, putting wipes on top of her daughter, and even wearing ripped jeans to the doctor’s office, as US Magazine reported. Audrey was even accused of not being “motherly” enough.

This time, a beautiful mother-daughter moment caught perfectly on camera and shared on social media led to more mom-shaming from such fans.

Audrey is carrying baby Ember Jean by her hands while planting a kiss on her little one’s lips in the latest photo the 26-year-old mother shared on Instagram and Facebook. The perfect moment between Audrey and Ember was made even better by what one fan described as the amazing “Oregon scenery.”

“I’m torn between wanting her to fit in my palms forever, and being so excited to watch her personality unfold,” Audrey said. “When I catch a gummy grin or listen to her little owl sounds, I can’t help but unravel with joy.”

“These are moments without the pressure of time, fully embraced and deeply cherished.”

Unfortunately, such beautiful moment is not enough for some people who still found something wrong with it.

“I hope she wasn’t hatless for long,” said one fan. “You have hair and a hat covering your head. She has nothing.”

“Please put a hat on that baby’s head,” said another. “She doesn’t have hair to keep her head warm! #bbbrrrrr”

“Please put a hat on her,” added another follower. “You are all bundled and she is not.”

A number of followers came to Audrey’s defense with one saying that some babies don’t require hats because, either they sweat too much or suffer from cradle cap, a condition in which skin rash develops on the scalp.

Another fan said there is “no need to be rude and critique another mom.” The follower also suggested that people should “build each other up” especially since Audrey “promotes nothing but love and kindness.”

Audrey also had to stand up for herself. Though she didn’t owe anyone an explanation, Audrey told everyone to calm down before saying that Ember was wearing tights. Audrey also said the photo was taken right before they climbed into their car so Ember really wasn’t exposed to the cold.

“Calm down people,” Audrey said. “She has tights on and this was right before I loaded her in the car.”

Audrey has already said that she is considering lessening her time spent on social media in favor of her faith. It remains to be seen if the continuous bullying and mom-shaming may force Audrey to make good on her word and share less of her life, especially regarding Ember.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]