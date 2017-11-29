WWE News: Did Jinder Mahal Fire Singh Brothers After Their ‘SmackDown Live’ Loss To AJ Styles?

It may not have been the first time Jinder Mahal attacked the Singh Brothers after they failed to do his bidding. But speculation is running high that the “Modern Day Maharaja” has finally ended his partnership with his faithful lackeys, following a brutal attack on the duo as punishment for their loss to reigning WWE Champion AJ Styles.

In a brief recap of what happened on Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live, Cageside Seats wrote that the angle kicked off right before the Singh Brothers were scheduled to face Styles in a two-on-one handicap match. Although Styles was beaten up by Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers before the bell, the “Phenomenal One” was able to survive the underhanded attack, defeating Sunil and Samir Singh in the end. This angered Mahal, who laid out both Singh Brothers after the match with his finishing move, the Khallas.

Though Mahal did not make any mention of firing his henchmen during a post-match interview shared on the WWE YouTube account, Cageside Seats noted that there’s a good chance Jinder will be “riding solo” as he continues his rivalry with AJ Styles. Both men are scheduled to face off for the WWE Championship in the company’s upcoming SmackDown Live-branded pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, on December 17.

The signs that Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers may soon be parting ways were present as early as last month, when Sunil and Samir Singh appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho. Speaking out of character, Samir told his WWE colleague that he and his brother are aware that their alliance with Mahal might not be a long-term deal, and while he did not specify when he expects the partnership to end, he hinted at returning to the Singh Brothers’ old Bollywood Boys gimmick if and when they part ways with Mahal.

“We were brought up [to the main roster] for a specific reason, to help Jinder,” said Samir Singh, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“And eventually, it’s going to be ‘you guys have to part with him.’ It’s going to happen, so for us, we know we have that Bollywood thing in the back pocket. It’s kind of like it could be brand spanking new. It [has] never been done on cable television.”

AJ Styles withstood a pre-match beatdown to defeat the Singh Brothers on Tuesday’s episode of ‘SmackDown Live’. WWE

Regardless of what happens between Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers, Mahal’s upcoming match against AJ Styles at Clash of Champions could determine whether WWE continues giving him a main event push or not. According to a Forbes report citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mahal’s run as WWE Champion did not improve WWE’s business in India as was previously hoped, while also coinciding with declining attendance numbers at SmackDown Live house shows in the United States.