Real Reason For Ruby Riott’s Minor Name Change Revealed

Last week on SmackDown Live, Ruby Riot made her debut on the main roster alongside Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan to form a new group in the women’s division. The trio laid out both Charlotte Flair and Natalya inside the ring, but they also beat down Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage as well. The WWE Universe was buzzing about the group’s debut all week, but WWE officials have made a few minor changes to the stable.

During her time with NXT, Ruby Riot was a heavily featured competitor in the women’s division. Most new faces on the main roster undergo some minor changes once they are moved to Raw or SmackDown Live. It was revealed during this week’s show that Ruby Riot was no different. WWE officials have added another ‘t’ to her name. Her name will be “Ruby Riott” going forward, which seems like a silly change to a lot of fans.

It’s being reported that WWE officials weren’t planning on making the change, but there appears to be a big issue with the original “Ruby Riot” trademark. Apparently, the ownership of the trademark does not belong to WWE, which means the powers that be were forced to make a small change because the trademark issue won’t be resolved until the end of the year or possibly longer. WWE officials made a small name change.

It was revealed on SmackDown Live, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan introduced themselves as a new group called “The Riott Squad.” The trio of newcomers had their first match against Charlotte, Naomi, and Natalya this week on SmackDown Live. The WWE Universe got a much better look at the three women and watched as “The Riott Squad” won the match after Ruby pinned the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Over the past two weeks, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott have had quite the introduction to the WWE Universe. The trio has dominated and now have a huge win under their belts. A minor name change shouldn’t be an issue, especially since it’s so early in Ruby’s career. WWE officials just found themselves in an odd spot and they decided to change a small detail. In a few weeks, the WWE Universe will be used to it.

[Featured Image by WWE]