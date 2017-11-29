Plans For Roman Reigns As WWE Intercontinental Champion Revealed

Roman Reigns became the ninth WWE superstar to achieve a Grand Slam in its current format after winning the Intercontinental championship last week. Reigns added the Intercontinental title to his growing resume but it seems like he is not going to hold it for very long. The latest updates have revealed the plans for Reigns’ Intercontinental championship reign.

As recapped by WWE.com, Reigns defeated The Miz last week on Monday Night Raw to capture the Intercontinental championship. It was Reigns’ first championship since losing the United States title to Chris Jericho earlier this year. The Shield also took The Miz for a ride after the match, launching him on the announce table with the Triple Powerbomb.

According to PW Insider(h/t Wrestling Inc.), the reason why The Miz lost the Intercontinental championship and he got attacked by The Shield afterward is he will film a movie along with Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. They are going to star in the new installment of The Marine franchise so The Miz had to be written off WWE television.

Reigns winning the Intercontinental championship also make him busy while he awaits his chance to face off against Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 34. But what is the WWE planning for Reigns as Intercontinental champion?

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reports that Roman Reigns is not expected to have a long title reign as Intercontinental champion. Reigns could even lose the title at some point in the next couple of months, possibly at the Royal Rumble.

The newest challenger for Reigns was revealed this Monday on Raw when Samoa Joe attacked him from behind after his successful title defense against Elias. Joe choked Reigns out before WWE officials like Fit Finlay and Jamie Noble came out and stop the attack. With Raw having no pay-per-views for two months, it is likely that Reigns is going to defend his championship in the coming weeks.

Ortman also noted that Reigns vs. Lesnar is still currently planned for WrestleMania 34. It is despite recent speculations that Vince McMahon changed his mind about the match. Reigns is busy heading to 2018 while Lesnar will return before the Royal Rumble. Some of the superstars being considered as his opponent for the event include Finn Balor, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

However, these are still just purely speculative at this point so take it with a grain of salt. The WWE has been changing their plans more frequently and it will likely happen more heading to the biggest event of the year.