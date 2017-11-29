Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Wedding Update: Why Newly Engaged Couple Is Getting Married In May?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the newly engaged royal couple, are set to get married in May of 2018 on an unspecified date. And the couple has decided to hold their wedding ceremony at George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip may have something to do with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to get married within six months of their engagement.

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they were engaged. Moreover, Kensington Palace announced that they would get married in the spring of 2018. And a day later, on Tuesday, the royal palace revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would marry in May, almost six months after their engagement.

The royal couple has not wasted much time to take their relationship to the next level. They met in the summer of last year on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend, and in November of 2016, Prince Harry confirmed rumors that he was dating the Suits actress. And early this November, he proposed to Meghan Markle, 36, while cooking roast chicken at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Entertainment Tonight (ET) reports that the 33-year-old royal prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, is in a hurry to get married because of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who is now 96 years old.

The report quotes royal expert Kate Nicholl as saying that Prince Harry is “incredibly” close to Prince Philip and “really” wants him to attend his wedding to Meghan Markle.

In fact, one of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly — this is really whirlwind by royal standards — is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding.

Prince Harry thought it was a “great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy,” the royal expert says.

Moreover, Prince Philip is also one of the reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have zeroed in on St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as their wedding venue. Windsor Castle is the official residence of the Queen, and according to Kate Nicholl, Prince Harry wanted a wedding venue that was close to home for the 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

He didn’t want to have such a big royal wedding [like Prince William and Kate Middleton] at Westminster Abbey — it doesn’t need to be as big as William’s wedding. Harry really wanted to have something a little bit more intimate. The second reason is that he wanted something close to home for the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen.

Following the royal engagement announcement, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 20, released a statement, via Buckingham Palace, to express their delight for the couple. They also wished them every happiness.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will carry out their first royal engagement together in Nottingham on Friday, according to the royal palace.