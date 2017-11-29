The two-hour premiere of Vikings Season 5 is only a day away and there is little doubt that the History series will be mostly about the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok. However, a one-hour special is expected to remind fans which character is the most important in the show. History has confirmed that an episode titled “The Saga of Lagertha” will feature Katheryn Winnick as the shieldmaiden who overcame all obstacles to become the new Queen of Kattegat.

Lagertha certainly has one of the most amazing storylines in the series. Katheryn Winnick’s character started out as the wife of a young farmer named Ragnar Lothbrok and eventually rose to power with little help from the men around her. Luckily, fans who missed Lagertha’s amazing story will get a refresher in the Vikings Season 5 special titled “The Saga of Lagertha.”

The official History website has offered a description of Vikings Season 5 Episode 0, which is set to be a “one-hour recap special.” The episode will feature Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) desperately looking for a way to defeat Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Ivar reaches out to The Seer (John Kavanagh), who will tell “Lagertha’s epic story in the previous 4 seasons.” Fans are hoping that this means Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) will be back in one of the flashback sequences. But will “The Saga of Lagertha” also hint on how the Queen of Kattegat will meet her end in the series?

There have been speculations that although Lagertha is expected to have a long life that will extend beyond Vikings Season 5, her death has already been determined. After all, the Seer has confirmed that the former shieldmaiden will be killed by one of Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons. But some also believe that Lagertha’s story will finally be connected to a celebrated 10th-century female warrior who was recently discovered in Sweden.

So does this mean the end is near for Lagertha? Fans believe that the Queen of Kattegat will manage to hold her own against Ivar the Boneless in Vikings Season 5. Nevertheless, there will be major casualties in the show’s upcoming season.

“The Saga of Lagertha” will air on History on November 29 at 8 p.m. CT. It will be followed by the Vikings Season 5 two-hour premiere.