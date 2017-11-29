Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal Wedding: Will Queen Elizabeth Skip Or Attend The Ceremony?

Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry is all over the news and everyone’s pretty excited about the upcoming union, which is set to happen in Spring 2018, the Buckingham Palace confirmed. There have been multiple reports putting the Suits actress’ race and previous marriage in the limelight since the engagement was confirmed. Along with this, there’s the question of whether or not the anticipated Royal Wedding will be witnessed by The Queen.

Following the big reveal of the engagement, prominent people have shared their reactions – among them are The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who made their heartfelt wishes known via the official Twitter account of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth just gave her blessing to her grandson to marry the American divorcee. But even then, there are rumors that the Queen will not be in Church to celebrate the momentous occasion.

According to the multiple news outlets, Queen Elizabeth might skip Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony. The Queen also happens to be the head or the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, which teaches about how marriage is a sacred thing that should be cherished for life. Divorce is highly discouraged by the Church and it just happens that Prince Harry fell in love with and proposed to Meghan, who is a divorcee.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

Meghan Markle was married to film and TV producer Trevor Engelson for two years before they split in 2013. It is now believed that since she has been previously married, the Queen might not feel she should attend her grandson’s wedding. If this is so, it would not be the first time for Queen Elizabeth to skip a wedding ceremony for the same reason. The Queen also did not make an appearance at her son, Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles back in 2005. Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles were both previously married to different spouses and the Queen did not show up for their ceremony but only at the reception.

For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, though, Queen Elizabeth might just forget about the protocol. A source from Kensington Palace told Daily Star Online that the Queen will attend the ceremony at the church, crushing rumors that state otherwise. It’s been said that Meghan’s previous marriage might also pose a challenge for the couple to look for wedding venues. However, the Kensington Palace just revealed that the Queen has given the permission for the actress and her royal fiance to use St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for their venue.