President Donald Trump allegedly called Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” during a ceremony honoring Navajo war veterans. Sen. Elizabeth Warren couldn’t even believe that President Trump used that term while honoring war heroes, and there are many political experts who think that President Trump’s recent comment may have provided yet another way for Congress to officially impeach him. Although, the question remains the same — is Donald Trump’s impeachment possible just because of a comment?

During this week’s ceremony, President Donald Trump allegedly made a racial joke about Native Americans. While addressing the Native American veterans, President Trump allegedly taunted Elizabeth Warren — the Democratic Senator who he referred to as “Pocahontas.”

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said.

Media experts were quick to observe that when Donald Trump said those words, he was standing beneath the portrait of former United States President Andrew Jackson. Former President Jackson is known in American history for signing the Indian Removal Act, which reportedly led to thousands of Native American deaths as thousands were forced to relocate from their homelands.

“Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas,” he added.

Those who are wondering about the importance of Pocahontas should understand that Pocahontas was a Native American whose interactions with English colonist John Smith played a major role in building her legacy. In December 1607, John Smith was captured and was about to be executed when Pocahontas threw her body on his to protect him. In a letter dated 1616 to Queen Anne, John Smith went on to use the following words.

“She hazarded the beating out of her own brains to save mine.”

Allan Lichtman — a political historian at American University who recently predicted that Donald Trump impeachment is most likely to happen in spring of 2018 — told Newsweek that using Pocahontas’ name during a ceremony could be a part of a powerful article of impeachment.

“After all, you could couple that with his very intemperate attacks on the judiciary. Combine that with his attacks on the free press. You could couple all of that together and create a fairly powerful article of impeachment.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that more than 250,000 people have signed an online petition asking the Congress to impeach President Trump before he completes his first term as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Furthermore, Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen has also introduced five articles of impeachment against President Trump. His five articles mostly covered the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, undermining the freedom of the press, two emoluments clause violations, and undermining the independence of the federal judiciary. Allan Lichtman now believes that President Trump’s attacks against members of Congress definitely shows “a clear abuse of presidential power.”