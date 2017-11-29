‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Reveals Chloe Faked Her Death, Hilary Turns The Table On Jordan

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Kevin will have a shocking admission, and Hilary will weather the current scandal she is embroiled in. It will be an eventful week in Genoa City, and it’s not just about the Newmans and the Abbotts although everyone will be entangled in another web of deceitful acts.

Faked Deaths?

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will return to Genoa City soon, and the Young and the Restless spoilers tease exciting happenings in town. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Kevin will drop a bomb on Genoa City residents. Kevin’s huge shocker will cause a ruckus. Given this teaser, it’s possible that Kevin will reveal the truth surrounding Chloe’s death. Kevin had to give in to Victor’s requests because he wants to protect his family, but this time he might have another plan in mind.

Kevin will have something shocking to reveal, and Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry speculates this might have something to do with what happened to Chloe. Kevin helped Victor stole millions from Nick, but that’s old news. Chloe’s faked death will be a more shocking revelation. News always travels fast in Genoa City, and when Chelsea hears about how Nick conspired with Victor to keep it secret, another storm will hit Chick. The big reveal that Chloe is alive could also be a clue about the Young and the Restless‘ plans to bring Adam Newman back to the canvas.

Woman of the Hour

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) might be one tough cookie, but the Young and the Restless spoilers tease she will crack under pressure. Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) warned her not to expose his past. However, Hilary was too blinded by rage. She jumped through hoops to discover Jordan’s dark secrets. This time, it’s payback time for Hilary.

Today on #YR, Chelsea can't hide her secret anymore and Dina holds the key to a mystery. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/weR6JJKgOL pic.twitter.com/uQY4uoojfP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2017

Hilary’s interesting piece affected not just Jordan, but also Chelsea. In fact, Chelsea will gloat about how Jordan staged the perfect revenge for Hilary. However, Jordan’s plan could backfire. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary will ask Devon to help bail her out. Devon will not agree to Hilary’s plan, but Ms. Curtis could thaw Devon’s reason with her tears. Young and the Restless spoilers tease this scandal will bring Devon and Hilary closer to each other, and this might be the start of another romance.

Hilary agreed to have the photos taken in private, and the scandal might propel her fame to greater heights. She could also play the victim and gain the sympathy of women who experienced the same thing after a breakup. If Hilary decides to take this course of action, Jordan might be in big trouble especially if Hilary reveals he threatened to expose the photos so she will keep quiet about how he scammed lonely widows in the past.