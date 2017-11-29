WWE Rumors: Huge Update Regarding The Shield’s Upcoming Breakup Angle

The Shield’s second run hasn’t gone according to plan since their initial reunion a couple of months back. A viral illness took Roman Reigns out of action for almost two months, which forced Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to carry the load without him. Following The Shield’s second reunion and win over The New Day at ‘Survivor Series,’ Roman has won the IC Title. That victory has caused some concern about the trio’s future.

Many people have been questioning how long The Shield’s current run will last heading into next year, but Seth Rollins cleared up the situation this week after working a match with Cesaro on Raw last night. After defeating Cesaro, Rollins revealed that Ambrose was “away,” but the duo would be invoking their rematch clause for the Raw Tag Team Championships with Cesaro and Sheamus next week on Monday Night Raw.

Despite Rollins’ claims that The Shield remains united, Roman’s IC Title run and Ambrose’s absence have given the WWE Universe some questions that WWE officials addressed head-on during Seth’s promo. The irony is Seth Rollins was the one to disband The Shield during their first run, but he’s the one who believes their bond is stronger than ever. However, Ambrose’s absence plants a huge seed for his eventual heel turn.

Next week, Ambrose will reunite with Rollins to try to regain the Raw Tag Team Titles. It’s unclear if WWE officials are planning a title change next week, but the tease of The Shield’s split has a lot of fans wondering if there is truth to the rumor that Dean Ambrose will be turning heel soon. It has been rumored that Rollins is next in line for a Universal Title Match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble, which could set off the chain of events that will lead to The Lunatic Fringe betraying him and Reigns heading into WrestleMania.

If Rollins is feuding with Lesnar and Roman is busy with the IC Title, Ambrose could have little to do at one of the most important times of the year. A heel turn could be the only option to rekindle the rivalry between Ambrose and Rollins for the grandest stage of them all. Their feud would be different this time because the roles of babyface and heel would be reversed for a fresh dynamic. On paper, Ambrose vs. Rollins makes so much sense. WWE officials will be planning the heel turn carefully, but the seeds are already being planted.

[Featured Image by WWE]