Meghan Markle’s Sister Changes Tune On Family Drama After Royal Engagement: ‘They’re Just Silly Rumors’

Just a day after the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement, Samantha Markle seemingly backtracks on her previous claims about her half-sister.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain, the 54-year-old author shared her thoughts about the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding. In the interview, Samantha seemed to have changed her tune as she spoke fondly of her celebrity and soon-to-be royal half-sister.

Samantha, who is currently wheelchair-bound, has nothing but good words to say about Meghan — a far cry from her earlier claims.

“She’s very creative, charming, lovely, full of life, very vibrant and she’s never changed,” Samantha gushed about Meghan. “And, she’s overwhelmingly happy and so all of that comes out. It’s quite nice.”

Samantha also told Piers Morgan that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was nothing short of “lovely.” She also reiterated that her sister is not after the royal title, adding that her romance with the British prince is not about social ambition. This is despite earlier reports that she once labeled Meghan a “shallow social climber” and “has a soft spot for gingers.”

“It’s so charming and so warm and when I watch her with him, it’s very real and normal,” she noted. “We only get that once-in-a-lifetime if we are lucky. It’s not about royalty so much as it is about love.”

Ironically, Samantha’s latest remarks are in contrary to her previous claims and criticisms about Meghan. It can be recalled that earlier this year, Samantha announced her controversial tell-all book that will allegedly expose the actress’ appalling past.

The book, which was titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, will allegedly reveal the other side of Meghan Markle that could potentially ruin her relationship with Prince Harry and the royal family.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

Samantha even tweeted a series of jabs against Meghan, which have been deleted.

But now, the outspoken estranged sister appears to backtrack in her controversial statements before, claiming that those were “just silly rumors.” Samantha insisted that reports about their feuding family, particularly with Meghan, are a “media construct.”

She also claimed that the family has “let bygones be bygones and just be really happy moving forward.”

Aside from Samantha, other family members of the Markle family are reportedly elated about the actress’ engagement to Prince Harry. According to The Sun, Meghan’s family members are keen on traveling to the U.K. to attend the royal wedding even if they are not invited.

According to the outlet, the Suits star’s relatives are very excited about the news and are already “putting their places on the guest-list” for her wedding.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are planning to tie the knot next year. In the statement released by the Kensington Palace, it has been revealed that the royal couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.