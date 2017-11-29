Kris Jenner Says That She Would Live With Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Again

On November 28, Kris Jenner stopped by Steve Harvey’s talk show for a chat, which included playing a game called Kris’ Choice. The game saw Harvey asking Jenner a series of questions that consisted of two potential options. Kris’ Choice was a chance to find out which thing or situation Jenner would rather do out of two possible choices.

According to Us Weekly, one of the questions that was posed to the Kardashian-Jenner momager was whether or not she would rather lose her personal assistant for a single week or if she would live with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West again. Without hesitation, Kris Jenner said that the answer to this question was easy, and confirmed that she would definitely be willing to live with her daughter and son-in-law again. In fact, Jenner said that she actually misses living with Kardashian and West.

Back in 2013, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West moved in with Kris Jenner while their estate in Bel-Air was being renovated. The couple ended up staying with Jenner for almost two years. Then in 2015, Kardashian and West moved back in with Kris Jenner during another remodel that saw them staying with the momager for six more months. There have been other instances when the couple have stayed with Jenner, including the time when Kim Kardashian and her children stayed with her mother during Kanye West’s hospitalization.

This is not the first time that Kris Jenner has talked about living with both her children and grandchildren. In January of 2016, Jenner even teased that she felt like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and her grandchildren were never going to leave her home, while speaking on a panel. At the time she teased that “they just don’t leave.”

The question about living with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was not the only one posed to Kris Jenner during the Kris’ Choice game. She was also asked if she would rather go on the strict diet that Kourtney is on or if she would do two weeks of working out with Khloe. Jenner made it clear that she would much rather do the workouts with Khloe Kardashian for two weeks than go on a strict food diet like Kourtney Kardashian.

Whether it was choosing to work out with Khloe Kardashian or living with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian again, Kris Jenner was quick to let the world see how much she loves her children and grandchildren.