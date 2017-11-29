‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Brady Vows To Make Claire Pay, Threatens To Get Revenge

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is determined to get revenge. Angry at what she has done, the returning Salemite threatens Claire. She swears the aspiring singer will pay for what she has done.

Ciara is returning to Salem on Friday, but the real drama won’t happen until next week. Not only does she visit Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) in the hospital, but she plans on getting vengeance. Twitter user @nicholsevansfan didn’t reveal what has Ciara so livid, but fans have been speculating.

The first theory is that Ciara wants to get justice for Theo. Of course, his shooting is not Claire’s fault, but there is already animosity between the two young women. After Ciara finds out about Claire’s cruel words following Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) party, Ciara could think that is the reason Theo didn’t return home. However, fans know that isn’t true.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Theo had a job to do. He would have followed Kate Roberts DiMera’s (Lauren Koslow) orders no matter what. All he wanted to do was to help Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate knew how to convince Theo to go on the undercover mission. Unfortunately, it is what led to the shooting that is shaking Salem to the core.

The second theory fans have is that this is all related to the letters Ciara wrote before she left Salem. As viewers recall, she finally confessed she was in love with her friend. However, Claire was jealous and would do anything to hold onto her boyfriend. For a long time, she didn’t tell Theo about the letters. If he had gotten them in time, everything could have turned out differently.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Ciara Brady is full of rage. It seems more likely that her anger and desperation for payback has more to do with Theo’s life than some old love letters. She confronts Claire, threatens her, and maker her a promise. She will do whatever is necessary to make sure she pays for what has happened. The question is, how far will she go in order to get justice and who will get caught in the crossfire?

