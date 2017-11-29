Khloe Kardashian Posts A Photo Without A Baby Bump, Fans Wonder What Is Going On With Her Alleged Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. However, the reality TV star has not yet confirmed nor denied that she is expecting, and fans have been very confused since she continues to post selfies with a flat stomach.

According to reports, the Kardashian sister is due in the new year, but has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps until she is ready to reveal it. Photos have been snapped of the reality TV star in which she looks to have a little bit of a baby bump, but other photos show the star with a totally flat stomach.

Over Halloween, Khloe posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend dressed as characters from Game of Thrones. Khloe Kardashian, whose outfit left very little to the imagination, made fans take note of her unusually flat belly for someone who is allegedly expecting.

She also recently posted a photo to her Snapchat, showing herself working out. Since her split from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, the reality TV star has gotten into the best shape of her life. However, the Snapchat showed the star in a sports bra and leggings, with absolutely no sign of a baby bump. The photo can be seen here.

???? Be such a good soul that people crave your vibes. Good vibes ONLY ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

The question of whether or not Khloe Kardashian is pregnant has been driving fans crazy for the past several months, as she and her sister, Kylie Jenner, both refuse to acknowledge the rumors. Because the Kardashian family is typically quick to shut down rumors that aren’t true, many believe that the star is expecting, despite the flat tummy photos that are going up on her social media.

On Thanksgiving, the reality TV star wore loose fitting pajamas, which several fans said were in order to hide her baby bump.

Others theorize that her newest flat tummy picture was actually a throwback picture from before she began showing.

Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is allegedly also pregnant by her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kylie has also refused to confirm nor deny if she is pregnant and has announced that she is now taking six months off from public appearances and engagements.